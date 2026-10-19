Jalna, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said his Dussehra rally will highlight farmers' woes amid drought in Maharashtra and will not be a platform for political mudslinging.

Dussehra rally will focus on farmers' distress amid drought, says Jarange

Addressing a press conference here, Jarange said his rally will take place in Narayangad on Tuesday.

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"Farmers' distress and Maharashtra's agricultural crisis will be the focus of my address, not political mudslinging. Amid extensive crop damage, mounting financial losses and water shortages, farmers must not take the extreme step of suicide," he said.

"Regardless of caste or religion, a farmer's first identity is that of someone devoted to the soil. We will face this crisis together and fight to secure our rights and the assistance we deserve from the government," Jarange added.

He also criticised the Devendra Fadnavis government's announcement of providing ₹5000 as advance to farmers ahead of Diwali, saying the relief amount was inadequate.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on October 14 that an initial relief of ₹5,000 will be deposited directly into farmers' bank accounts ahead of Diwali, a move that comes after over 85 per cent of talukas in Maharashtra were declared drought-hit.

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{{^usCountry}} Jarange said farmers were struggling with poor prices for agricultural produce, dried-up wells and damaged crops, while shortages of fodder and drinking water had compounded their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jarange said farmers were struggling with poor prices for agricultural produce, dried-up wells and damaged crops, while shortages of fodder and drinking water had compounded their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the relief amount as an insult to farmers, Jarange alleged that beneficiaries were being made to navigate complicated paperwork and administrative procedures to receive the assistance.

Substantial amounts were being spent on the decoration and renovation of ministers' official residences while distressed farmers were receiving inadequate support, he further alleged.

He also welcomed state minister Pankaja Munde's announcement of adopting his native Antarwali Sarati village, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir in the state.

Jarange said he has no objection if the adoption leads to a comprehensive development of the village.

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He called for the widening of Wadigodri-Antarwali Sarati road into a four-lane route, construction of internal cement-concrete roads, installation of paver blocks and beautification of areas around schools, temples and mosques.

He also demanded the permanent closure of the village's liquor shop, saying such measures would help turn Antarwali Sarati into a model village.

Jarange further alleged that the government was attempting to corner and isolate him, claiming some people who had earlier enjoyed the community's support were now conspiring against him.

"Maratha community members must remain patient and united amid political tensions," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.