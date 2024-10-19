EC seeks explanation for Shinde government actions after poll announcement

Mumbai: The state branch of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has demanded an explanation from the government regarding government resolutions (GRs) and tender notices issued after the announcement of Assembly elections. In response, the state government has rescinded the tenders and GRs in question, and the chief electoral officer has submitted a report to the ECI on the matter. The state branch of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has demanded an explanation from the government regarding government resolutions (GRs) and tender notices issued after the announcement of Assembly elections. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The state government had issued over 111 government resolutions following the election announcement at 3.30pm on Tuesday, with dozens more issued on Wednesday. The state tourism department had published eight tender notices for various works on Wednesday. The Electoral Commission Office (ECO) wrote to the chief secretary seeking an explanation and requesting that all departments take action on the GRs issued after the election announcement.

Following the ECO's communication with the chief secretary, orders issued after the election announcement have been withdrawn and the tenders cancelled. Departments that had issued orders and tenders have been instructed to review the GRs and assess whether they could potentially influence voters.

Kiran Kulkarni, additional chief electoral officer for Maharashtra, stated, "Orders that have a direct impact on voters cannot be implemented during the code of conduct for the Assembly polls. After media reports, the ECI asked us to submit a factual report on the matter. We have submitted our report."

Some of the GRs issued by various state government departments were related to the constitution of statutory boards and corporations. An official from the general administration department noted that the rescission of these GRs has put their constitution on hold.