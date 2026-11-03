...
...
Next Story

ED attaches 54-cr assets in Parekh Aluminex bank fraud case, total attachments nears 546 cr

The ED’s Mumbai zonal unit is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Economic Offences Wing against PAL and others

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 07:35:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets worth 53.95 crore in its money laundering probe into an alleged bank fraud involving M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited (PAL) and others. The latest action takes the total value of assets attached in the case to approximately 546 crore.

ED attaches ₹54-cr assets in Parekh Aluminex bank fraud case, total attachments nears ₹546 cr
ED attaches ₹54-cr assets in Parekh Aluminex bank fraud case, total attachments nears ₹546 cr

The ED’s Mumbai zonal unit is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Economic Offences Wing against PAL and others.

According to the ED, PAL allegedly obtained loans from a consortium of 17 banks led by Indian Overseas Bank by submitting inflated stock and debtor statements. The loan accounts were later declared non-performing assets (NPAs), with the outstanding amount estimated at around 2,296 crore, according to ED sources.

The agency’s investigation also found that JK Shah Group allegedly helped divert the proceeds of the crime worth 110.54 crore through various entities and persons. The group allegedly received 70.25 crore as part of the total proceeds of crime of 2,296.58 crore, the ED said.

 
bank fraudenforcement directorate
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/ED attaches ₹54-cr assets in Parekh Aluminex bank fraud case, total attachments nears ₹546 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks