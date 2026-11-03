MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets worth ₹53.95 crore in its money laundering probe into an alleged bank fraud involving M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited (PAL) and others. The latest action takes the total value of assets attached in the case to approximately ₹546 crore.

ED attaches ₹54-cr assets in Parekh Aluminex bank fraud case, total attachments nears ₹546 cr

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The ED’s Mumbai zonal unit is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Economic Offences Wing against PAL and others.

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According to the ED, PAL allegedly obtained loans from a consortium of 17 banks led by Indian Overseas Bank by submitting inflated stock and debtor statements. The loan accounts were later declared non-performing assets (NPAs), with the outstanding amount estimated at around ₹2,296 crore, according to ED sources.

The agency’s investigation also found that JK Shah Group allegedly helped divert the proceeds of the crime worth ₹110.54 crore through various entities and persons. The group allegedly received ₹70.25 crore as part of the total proceeds of crime of ₹2,296.58 crore, the ED said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED had earlier attached assets worth around ₹493 crore in the case. It has also filed a prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Mumbai, which has taken cognisance of the offence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED had earlier attached assets worth around ₹493 crore in the case. It has also filed a prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court in Mumbai, which has taken cognisance of the offence. {{/usCountry}}