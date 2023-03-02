Eknath Khadse to face SIT probe for illegal excavation, refutes allegations

Eknath Khadse, the most high-profile rebel from the Maharashtra BJP and currently an NCP leader, is in trouble in yet another case. The Maharashtra revenue department has formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Nashik divisional commissioner, Dr Radhakrishna Game, to probe allegations of illegal excavation at a Jalgaon plot owned by Khadse and his family members. An order to this effect was issued by the revenue department on Tuesday. HT Image

The allegations, made by independent MLA Chandrakant Patil during the winter session of the state legislature, were that Khadse excavated minor minerals from the plot, sold them to a contractor and earned crores, which led to a loss of revenue for the state exchequer, as one is expected to pay royalty, besides taking prior permission for excavation. However, Khadse has refuted all the allegations and claimed that the minerals were given for free to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Patil, who is an MLA from the Muktainagar assembly constituency in Jalgaon district, is a rival of Khadse. He was assured of a probe by revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and accordingly the SIT was formed. “The SIT will look into the permission given for converting agriculture land to non-agriculture (NA) and not using the plot for the purpose for which it was converted; the permission granted to make a highway from the plot and conducting excavations; illegal excavations and transportation of minerals leading to revenue loss to government and to probe if minor minerals were sold after illegal excavations,” states the order issued by the revenue department.

According to Patil, Khadse bought the 87-acre agricultural land with a hillock in 2012, and divided it between himself, his wife Mandakini, daughter Rohini and daughter-in-law Raksha. In 2013, he applied for non-agriculture (NA) use of the plot that was in his wife’s name.

In 2018, when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started work on National Highway 6 near his land, Khadse applied for cancellation of NA use of the plot and sought permission from the tehsildar to construct a farm pond on the condition that it would be constructed by NHAI for free against the minor minerals that would come out from excavation, Patil added.

“The excavation permission that was granted for a plot was used for excavation on all the five plots and the entire hillock was cleared. Khadse illegally sold all the minor minerals to the NHAI contractor and earned crores,” alleged Patil.

Dr Game confirmed that he had received orders to conduct the probe. “Preliminary information will be sought by the collector and an inquiry will be conducted,” he said. “We will try to complete the probe at the earliest.”

Denying the allegations, Khadse said that the excavation was not illegal, as it was done under a revenue department law that a farmer does not have to pay royalty if he wants to clean his agriculture plot. “Let them probe the illegal excavation,” he said, adding that the hillock was removed by NHAI and the minerals were taken by the latter.

“Patil is claiming that the minerals were sold and thus royalty has to be paid,” he added. “I am saying that I gave it for free to NHAI. If it was sold, then there would be some receipt, GST etc. In fact, I was the one who gave land from my plot for the national highway.” said Khadse, adding that if royalty had to be paid it was the NHAI’s lookout. Incidentally, the NCP leader is already facing a probe by the enforcement directorate in a Bhosari land deal in Pune.

Khadse was a prominent leader of the BJP from North Maharashtra and enjoys a significant hold in the region. He comes from the OBC Leva Patil community that has a sizable population in North Maharashtra. In October 2020, he joined the NCP, levelling allegations against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the latter was out to finish his political career.

Khadse’s daughter in law, Raksha, who is a BJP MP from Jalgaon district, continues to be in the party. In June, Khadse was elected as a member of the legislative council from the NCP quota.

