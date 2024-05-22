 Elderly woman murdered for ₹15,000 in Malad, Bihar resident arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elderly woman murdered for 15,000 in Malad, Bihar resident arrested

ByMegha Sood
May 22, 2024 12:38 PM IST

According to the Malad police, the accused, Baiju Mukhiya (45), was apprehended in the vicinity of Subhash De Chawl

Five days after the body of an 89-year-old woman was discovered in her house in Malad, the Police have arrested a 45-year-old Bihar resident who allegedly killed the victim for 15,000. According to the Malad police, the accused, Baiju Mukhiya (45), was apprehended in the vicinity of Subhash De Chawl.

Police officers discovered that the victim had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. Representational Image
Police officers discovered that the victim had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. Representational Image

Police officers said that Mukhiya, who does odd jobs, had overheard the victim, Shantibai, talking to her grandson on the phone, mentioning that she had 15,000 and wanted to give it to him. Mukhiya, who lives near Shantibai's hut, had then climbed down through the roof of her dwelling and killed her by banging her head against the wall.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shantabai, who earned her living by begging at the nearby temple, had come to stay at the same place 15 days before she was killed and did not know anyone there.

During the investigation, police officers discovered that the victim had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. Local residents informed the police when they saw blood coming out from beneath the front door, prompting them to alert the authorities.

The police suspected that Shantabai's murder could have been committed by someone with knowledge of the house and the cash. Mukhiya, who was a suspect, was questioned by the police, after which he confessed to the crime.

"We have arrested Mukhiya under Section 302 (murder) and have placed him in custody," said Ravi Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Elderly woman murdered for 15,000 in Malad, Bihar resident arrested

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On