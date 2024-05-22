Elderly woman murdered for 15,000 in Malad, Bihar resident arrested

Five days after the body of an 89-year-old woman was discovered in her house in Malad, the Police have arrested a 45-year-old Bihar resident who allegedly killed the victim for ₹15,000. According to the Malad police, the accused, Baiju Mukhiya (45), was apprehended in the vicinity of Subhash De Chawl. Police officers discovered that the victim had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. Representational Image

Police officers said that Mukhiya, who does odd jobs, had overheard the victim, Shantibai, talking to her grandson on the phone, mentioning that she had ₹15,000 and wanted to give it to him. Mukhiya, who lives near Shantibai's hut, had then climbed down through the roof of her dwelling and killed her by banging her head against the wall.

Shantabai, who earned her living by begging at the nearby temple, had come to stay at the same place 15 days before she was killed and did not know anyone there.

During the investigation, police officers discovered that the victim had been hit on the head and her ribs were also damaged. Local residents informed the police when they saw blood coming out from beneath the front door, prompting them to alert the authorities.

The police suspected that Shantabai's murder could have been committed by someone with knowledge of the house and the cash. Mukhiya, who was a suspect, was questioned by the police, after which he confessed to the crime.

"We have arrested Mukhiya under Section 302 (murder) and have placed him in custody," said Ravi Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station.