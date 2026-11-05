Engineer held for extortion threats to Tusshar Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police’s crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old unemployed engineer in Bengaluru for allegedly sending extortion threats to several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, while posing as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The crime branch traced the accused after actor Ayushmann Khurrana (above) received a threatening message from him on Instagram earlier this week.

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The accused, Vaibhav Mishra, allegedly sought to make quick money by exploiting the atmosphere of fear created by recent threats and shooting incidents targeting Bollywood actors. Investigators have so far found no evidence linking him to the Bishnoi gang.

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The crime branch traced Mishra after Khurrana received a threatening message from him on Instagram earlier this week. “After receiving the threat message, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi aide and demanding money, Khurrana informed the police. The crime branch formed a team and began tracing the sender,” said deputy commissioner of police Navnath Dhavale.

The police traced the sender’s IP address to Bengaluru and apprehended Mishra with the help of the local police. A case was registered against him under section 308 (attempt to commit extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint lodged by Khurrana.

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra, who hails from Bihar and has a BTech degree, was learning Python, a programming language, in Bengaluru, a police officer said. The accused allegedly used the auto-delete feature on social media to make the threatening messages disappear 24 hours after they were sent. The police will now seek the help of cyber forensic experts to retrieve the deleted messages, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra, who hails from Bihar and has a BTech degree, was learning Python, a programming language, in Bengaluru, a police officer said. The accused allegedly used the auto-delete feature on social media to make the threatening messages disappear 24 hours after they were sent. The police will now seek the help of cyber forensic experts to retrieve the deleted messages, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rajtilak Roushan confirmed the arrest and said Mishra would be brought to Mumbai after the police obtained a transit remand from a court in Bengaluru.

“At present, it does not appear that he is linked to the Bishnoi gang in any manner. However, we are yet to interrogate him and ascertain this,” Roushan said, adding that Mishra had allegedly sent threatening messages to several actors through social media, including Tusshar Kapoor.

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The threat to Kapoor came a few days after the October 18 shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Kapoor had received an audio clip purportedly sent by Hari Chand Jat alias Harry Boxer, an alleged close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Kapoor alerted the police, who sent the recording for forensic analysis. However, investigators found that the voice did not match the samples of Boxer available in their records. They suspected the recording could have been made by someone else seeking to exploit the panic created by the Bishnoi gang.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile threats and attacks targeting Bollywood personalities. These include the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024 and the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in February 2026. The gang also claimed responsibility for the October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.