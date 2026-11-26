NAVI MUMBAI: A Chennai-based engineer has been arrested allegedly exploiting vulnerabilities in a fintech firm’s electronic ledger and payment gateway to siphon off ₹1.98 crore into multiple bank accounts.

Engineer held for siphoning ₹1.98 cr from fintech firm more less

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The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police arrested the accused Abubakar T on November 18 after tracing the transactions through bank records, IP addresses and associated email IDs. Police have frozen more than ₹1 crore in accounts linked to the fraud.

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The case was initially registered against unidentified persons. Investigators analysed the bank accounts into which the money had been diverted and scrutinised the digital trail to identify the suspect.

“IP addresses linked to the transactions were identified, and associated email IDs and other technical details were scrutinised to identify the suspect. The trail led to Abubakar, a Chennai resident,” said ACP Dr Vishal Hire.

A police team travelled to Chennai and arrested the accused, who is currently in police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} According to senior inspector Vishal Patil, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly exploited vulnerabilities in the fintech company’s electronic ledger system and payment gateway to divert ₹1.98 crore into multiple bank accounts without using valid login credentials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to senior inspector Vishal Patil, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly exploited vulnerabilities in the fintech company’s electronic ledger system and payment gateway to divert ₹1.98 crore into multiple bank accounts without using valid login credentials. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect that the accused operated VPN nodes from his residence using multiple electronic devices and made them available to associates based abroad to facilitate cyber fraud. Investigators also suspect that proceeds from the fraudulent transactions were received through cryptocurrency and other digital channels.

The police seized an ASUS laptop, a ZTE router, a Raspberry Pi Model B device (2018), a 64 GB SanDisk memory card and a Samsung S23 Ultra mobile phone. The devices are being examined.

Police have frozen more than ₹1 crore in bank accounts linked to the fraud. Investigators are also probing the accused’s possible involvement in other digital arrest fraud cases.

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The case has prompted Navi Mumbai Police to issue an advisory to fintech firms, flagging possible vulnerabilities in payment systems. These include missing caller authentication on payout API endpoints, ineffective IP allow-listing, exposed production API documentation, lack of transaction amount limits and inadequate transaction speed or rate-limiting controls.

Companies have been urged to conduct regular security audits, monitor suspicious IP addresses and devices in real time, and alert banks immediately in the event of a data breach, cybersecurity incident or unauthorised transaction.