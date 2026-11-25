Mumbai, While the trial in the 26/11 terror attacks is on against Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, the handler who taught the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Hindi, steps to execute the proclamation orders against six other perpetrators, including Lashkar operatives Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, are yet to be taken.

Execution of proclamation orders against Hafiz Saeed, five other 26/11 accused still awaited more less

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A special court issued proclamation orders against the six absconding accused in July this year. The court is currently conducting the trial against Jundal.

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In August and September this year, the prosecution told the court that it had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to serve the proclamation orders against the six absconding accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. However, the MHA has not responded to the request yet.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said that while there has been no development regarding the execution of the proclamation orders issued against the wanted accused, he assured that the perpetrators of the attacks would be punished in India.

"The prosecution will ensure that all those persons who facilitated the dastardly attacks would be punished on Indian soil," Nikam told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} He said as per procedure, non-bailable warrants and Interpol Red Corner notices were issued through diplomatic channels against the absconding accused, who are the main perpetrators and conspirators behind the attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said as per procedure, non-bailable warrants and Interpol Red Corner notices were issued through diplomatic channels against the absconding accused, who are the main perpetrators and conspirators behind the attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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"But I am sure that the Pakistan government will not respond as that country continues to be a haven for terrorists," Nikam said.

The prosecution had in August and September told the court that the MHA was requested to take necessary steps to serve the proclamation orders, through Interpol, against the accused believed to be residing in Pakistan.

Nikam had then told the court that amid the procedural compliance, the trial against the absconding accused would commence as Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , 2023 allows criminal trials in absentia for absconding proclaimed offenders, even where there is no immediate prospect of arrest.

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The trial against Jundal, which had been on hold since 2018 pending a petition filed by government authorities over the furnishing of certain documents to the accused, commenced in November last year after clearance from the Bombay High Court.

Jundal is accused of not only having planned the attacks but also of personally training the 10 Pakistani terrorists who struck Mumbai on November 26, 2008, specifically teaching them Hindi and crucial details about Mumbai's topography to help them blend in.

Apart from Saeed and Lakhvi, the four other absconding accused are Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa, and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.

The role of these men in the attack was revealed by Ajmal Kasab and accused-turned-approver David Headley.

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A total of 166 people, including six Americans and other foreigners, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists entered the financial capital via the Arabian Sea on the night of November 26, 2008, and laid a more than 60-hour siege at iconic and vital locations across the city.

Investigators alleged that Jundal played a key role as a handler of the terrorists. The sole terrorist caught alive, Ajmal Kasab, was convicted and sentenced to death by a special court in 2010 and was hanged in Pune's Yerwada Jail in November 2012.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.