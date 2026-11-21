MUMBAI: As Maharashtra grapples with severe drought and water scarcity, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to prepare an integrated, time-bound and financially viable long-term water supply plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which will remain valid till 2051, and for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) up to 2047.

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With that goal in mind, ordered six dam projects be expediated in MMR by resolving forest clearance and rehabilitation issues. He also sought a feasibility report on the demand for eight TMC (thousand million cubic feet) water for Pune city and other areas of PMR from Mulshi and Khadakwasla dams to resolve the current deficit.

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In Friday’s review meeting, Fadnavis emphasised that both regions must also focus on reusing treated wastewater, controlling leakages, employing rainwater harvesting, and alternative water sources to ensure future water security.

At the meeting, Sanjay Mukherjee, commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), made a presentation and said MMR’s gross demand is 10,453 million liters per day (MLD) for a population of around 2.75 crore. At present 9262 MLD is supplied in the region. The immediate solution, he said, was to cap water leakages in various municipal bodies – topping the list are BMC at 30%, and Thane and Mira Bhayandar at 20%.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of this, the CM ordered smart water meters be installed for commercial and industrial consumers to curb water leakage and minimize losses of water and revenue, said people aware of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of this, the CM ordered smart water meters be installed for commercial and industrial consumers to curb water leakage and minimize losses of water and revenue, said people aware of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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In order to scale up the future need for 16,139 MLD for MMR by 2051, Fadnavis asked officials to expedite proposed dam projects, including Kalu, Deharji, Balaganga, Kondhane, Kholsapada and Shilar.

After the meeting, water resources minister Girish Mahajan said: “There is no water scarcity on Mumbai, as we have around 107 TMC of water for Mumbai region in dams, of which the state government has already kept 80 TMC for drinking purposes.”

Officials said PMR’s population is projected to increase from the current 1.8 crore to 4.12 crore by 2047. While it gets 36.90 TMC drinking water, its demand stands at 41.65 TMC, which is expected to rise to nearly 100 TMC, equivalent to 7,816 MLD by 2047.

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Municipal bodies of PMR demanded the water from Mulshi dam, owned by Tata Power, to meet its needs. The CM ordered officials to consider bringing around 8 TMC of water from Mulshi dam to the Khadakwasla region through a pipeline after assessing its technical and financial feasibility. He also called for exploring river-linking projects, additional water sources and groundwater recharge. He further directed municipal corporations to conduct water audits and ensure accurate accounting of water supplied.

The government plans to promote tertiary-treated wastewater -- wastewater that has gone through an advanced final polishing stage after primary and secondary treatment -- for industries, power plants and data centres; while secondary-treated water -- wastewater that has gone through biological treatment to remove dissolved and suspended biodegradable organic matter and fine solids -- will be used for irrigation to reduce pressure on drinking water sources.

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He also proposed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) establish a wholly owned subsidiary to manage industrial water supply by sourcing fresh water as well as treated wastewater from municipal sewage treatment plants.