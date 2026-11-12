Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Matunga has constituted an external inquiry committee to investigate complaints and grievances regarding hostel administration, infrastructure and hygiene.

External panel to probe complaints about VJTI hostel

In a letter addressed to faculty members and students, VJTI director Sachin D Kore said on Wednesday that the committee has been formed with approval from the chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), and it will examine complaints, representations, counter-complaints and allegations submitted by various stakeholders.

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The three-member committee will be headed by Rajan Tipnis, with Ganesh Borkhade and Sneha Khandekar as members.

As reported by HT on October 29, students at the institute complained about poor hostel conditions, irregular water supply, unhygienic toilets, poor food quality and waste lying near hostel buildings after the death of a first-year diploma student on October 22. The latest move is expected to assuage these concerns.

According to VJTI sources, the committee will conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into all issues. It will interact with students, faculty members and staff, examine relevant records and supporting documents, and submit its findings along with recommendations.

The institute has asked all concerned stakeholders to submit a consolidated summary of their complaints and grievances, along with point-wise responses to allegations raised by others. They have also been asked to provide supporting documents, emails, photographs, messages and other evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} The submissions must be sent in a single email, along with a printed copy in a confidential envelope, by November 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The submissions must be sent in a single email, along with a printed copy in a confidential envelope, by November 18. {{/usCountry}}

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The institute said the objective of the inquiry is to establish the facts, identify the reasons behind the complaints and recommend suitable measures. It has appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the committee to ensure a fair and transparent probe.