Fadnavis will be next CM, says BJP state chief
Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, raising eyebrows in the political corridors and leading to uneasiness in the Eknath Shinde camp.
Bawankule, who was speaking in Akola on Saturday evening, said that Fadnavis was the only person with the capacity to lead the state on the path of development. “The reports that Fadnavis is going to Delhi have no substance. He is not going anywhere. He will be the chief minister of the state representing the BJP-Sena alliance. He is the only leader who has the vision and leadership quality to take the state on a path of development,” he said.
Bawankule also clarified that no other leader (from the party) can compete with Fadnavis in the race to the post.
The clarification came in response to the report that Fadnavis is expected to be given responsibility at the Centre. Fadnavis has recently been inducted into the party’s national parliamentary boards by dropping union minister Nitin Gadkari and others. It also has the background of union minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that Bawankule can be the next CM of Maharashtra. In a function in Nagpur on August 14, Gadkari had said, “Bawankule could be next CM of the state if Fadnavis is elevated to the Centre.”
However, Bawankule’s remarks created discomfort in the Shinde camp, as it would mean that after the 2024-assembly polls, the camp may have to give up the post. “Bawankule’s statement makes it clear that Shinde may not continue as the CM after the 2024 polls. The next CM is expected from the party winning the highest seats, if BJP fights the polls in alliance,” said an MLA from Shinde camp, under conditions of anonymity.
-
Prayagraj: Three held for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj
Kotwali police on Sunday arrested three persons including a cricketer in connection with crude bomb explosions in the Meerganj area on Friday morning. Police recovered 12 crude bombs and a scooty from their possession. His friend Sanjay introduced a resident of Dhumanganj area, Rakesh Yadav to one Abhinandan aka Pollard of Katra who took ₹10,000 for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj area. Pollard then hired Akash and Karan for ₹2,000 and sent them to hurl crude bombs.
-
‘No comments’: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's ‘guilt’ over Lingayat religion issue
Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt, who met former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday, said that the Congress leader told him about repenting a move made during his regime of giving a separate religious status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.
-
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s heritage building set for mega restoration
The dilapidated heritage building of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam would be soon restored to its former glory. PNN officials have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selection of an architectural conservation firm or an architect for conservation, renovation and giving the building a face-lift besides strengthening its structure. In December 2021, a portion of the ceiling of the main hall of the PNN office building collapsed due to corrosion in the girder supporting it.
-
Over 80 arrested after police raids resort in Jaipur
"9 hukka, 44 bottles of IMFL, 66 beer bottles, 14 luxury cars, one truck and ₹23.78 lakh in cash were also recovered," additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Ajaypal Lamba said. Those arrested also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru.
-
Karnataka's Mudhol Hounds may be roped into service by Special Protection Group
Director of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University B V Shivaprakash said Mudhol Hound is called as sighthound for its ability to see things from a very long distance. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a push for 'Make In India' campaign, this indigenous dog breed, which is loyal and elegant, is also getting attention, Shivaprakash added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics