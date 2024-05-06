Failure rate for Classes 5 and 8 in Maharashtra at 8% and 13%: Report

Mumbai: Following the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the state 12 years ago, the state school education department, last year, introduced amendments to the Act, mandating the conduct of examinations for students in classes 5 and 8. The school education department had decided to conduct examinations for class 5 and 8 students starting from the academic year 2023-24. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)

However, the recent examinations conducted by the state for class 5 and class 8 have shown concerning figures regarding students’ performance. Approximately 13% of class 8 students and 8% of class 5 students across 150 schools in the city reported to have failed the examination, data compiled by the Principals Association shows. The exams were conducted in April, as per the amended RTE regulations, marking the first instance of such assessments in the past 12 years.

While supporting the amendments, Jagdish Indalkar, principal of Lion M P Bhuta Sion Saravajanik High School, Sion, said, “This is a good amendment to evaluate students periodically. However, the government must provide guidelines for remedial teaching and re-examinations for these students.”

Under the new regulations, schools must provide remedial teaching to students who do not pass and conduct improvement re-examinations. Results are expected to be declared three days before schools reopen on June 15.

Indalkar added that a need for special guidelines to accommodate the sacrifices teachers make during their vacations to provide remedial teaching and administer re-examinations.

The examination results varied across different regions of the state. According to data compiled by the association, of the approximately 300 schools in the state, the failure rate in urban areas stood at 5%. At the same time, it was slightly lower in rural areas at 4%.

Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson of Principals Association, said, “This is the first time after 12 years that students of class 5, and class 8 were conducted. We are trying to find out the success or failure of this scheme. Although this scheme is good in principle, its implications require clearer guidelines including the importance of remedial teaching. After the school education department and teachers can evaluate the benefits of this scheme.”