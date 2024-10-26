MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch and the Food and Drugs Administration on Friday jointly raided a shop in Borivali and seized sweets and other sub-standard material worth ₹31 lakh. The police said the sweets were being made in an unhygienic way by mixing low-quality dry fruits and chemical powders as substitutes. FDA seizes sweets, adulterated products worth ₹ 31 lakh from Borivali shop

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the shop in Borivali and caught the owner and workers while preparing sweets. They were mixing decayed cashew nuts, dry fruits and some adulterated products. The shop is situated in the Daulat Nagar area, Borivali East, said police inspector Nitin Patil of the crime branch.

A panchnama was conducted by the FDA officer with independent witnesses and cashew powder of 1,123 kilograms, 3,809 kilograms of cashews, 3,369 kilograms of Kaju Katali and 28 kilograms of sweets, and 58 kilograms of ghee total worth ₹31 lakh were seized during raid, said Patil. The owner of the production unit and materials were handed over to the FDA department for further legal action.

The FDA has been conducting a special campaign in Mumbai city to provide the public with wholesome, pure, and safe food.

During the Diwali festival, the demand for sweets, khoya, paneer, ghee, edible oils, farsan, rawa, atta, besan, maida, dry fruits, chocolates and other food items increases. There are chances of adulteration in these items so FDA is conducting a special campaign to inspect food establishments involved in manufacturing and selling of these items, said an FDA official.