MUMBAI: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the Barista Coffee outlet at Shivaji Park after an inspection found several food-safety violations, including uncovered ice cream, cut vegetables and other food items, poor temperature control and failure to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

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The outlet, located at Jilkar House on North Keluskar Road, also had rusted, damaged and unclean freezer equipment, according to the FDA. Officials said the lapses posed a risk of food contamination.

In a statement, the FDA said the outlet failed to produce mandatory food and water testing reports, a packaging quality certificate (CoC) and equipment calibration records. It also could not produce medical certificates and training records of its employees. Staff were found not following prescribed personal hygiene practices, the FDA said.

HT reached out to Barista Coffee outlet but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

The FDA also suspended the licences of four other food establishments following inspections that found hygiene and food-safety violations.

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{{^usCountry}} At Sandy Da Dhaba at Madh Market, Malad, officials found severe uncleanliness, with the possibility of ceiling plaster or paint peeling and falling onto food. Rats and flies were also found on the premises. Three freezers were in extremely unclean condition, with chicken stored unhygienically in plastic bags. Egg shells and waste had not been cleared in time, contributing to the unhygienic conditions. Food handlers were also not wearing aprons or hand gloves, while records of food purchases were unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Sandy Da Dhaba at Madh Market, Malad, officials found severe uncleanliness, with the possibility of ceiling plaster or paint peeling and falling onto food. Rats and flies were also found on the premises. Three freezers were in extremely unclean condition, with chicken stored unhygienically in plastic bags. Egg shells and waste had not been cleared in time, contributing to the unhygienic conditions. Food handlers were also not wearing aprons or hand gloves, while records of food purchases were unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajidi Retail Private Limited at Bhandup Village faced action after officials found food packets lying on the floor, dead flies inside a freezer, extremely dirty deep freezers, pest infestation and heavy dust accumulation in the storage area. Oil cans were found rusted and had holes, the FDA said.

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At Food Hub near the Malad fire brigade, officials found momos, red chilli sauce and mayonnaise stored in plastic containers without manufacturing or expiry dates. The establishment was also using a product labelled ‘Delicious Fat spread’ instead of butter, while expired spices were found on the premises. Open sewage drains and stagnant water were found near the entrance. Employees were also found with long hair and untrimmed nails.

Milkow’s Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd near Thakur College in Kandivli East was found operating without the required manufacturing licence. The FDA also found inadequate cleanliness, lighting and ventilation at the premises.