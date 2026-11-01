Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies after fall at Versova home; CCTV captures final moments

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, died after taking a fall and suffering a fatal head injury at his Versova residence in the early hours of Saturday. He was 59.

iMumbai, India - October 31, 2026: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, the director of ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Shootout at Wadala’, has passed away at the age of 59. According to the Mumbai Police, he fell in the bathroom of his house on October 30 and did not survive. The Versova Police are now looking into the matter in Mumbai, India, on Satday, October 31, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, CCTV footage from the house shows Gupta, who was in the drawing room around 2am on Friday night, walking towards the kitchen before appearing to lose his balance. He is seen stumbling and falling against a wall, hitting his head on its corner at the junction of the kitchen and drawing room.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

His wife, son and daughter, who were asleep in their respective bedrooms, were unaware of the incident. They discovered him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up on Saturday morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the exact sequence of events.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We visited the house. There are CCTV cameras installed inside, and the footage shows him losing his balance and falling. His head appears to have struck the corner of the wall. A dog is also seen nearby,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We visited the house. There are CCTV cameras installed inside, and the footage shows him losing his balance and falling. His head appears to have struck the corner of the wall. A dog is also seen nearby,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The officer added that the family had not expressed any suspicion of foul play. The domestic helps also stayed in a separate room within the same flat. A forensic team visited the residence as part of the investigation.

Gupta’s body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, particularly among actors and filmmakers who had worked closely with him. His frequent collaborator and friend, actor Sanjay Dutt, expressed grief over his death, recalling their longstanding association and their recent discussions about a sequel to Kaante.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change,” Dutt wrote on social media.

Recalling their discussions about Kaante 2, Dutt said he would fulfil Gupta’s dream of making the film in his memory.

Actors Kajol, Kangana Ranaut and Dia Mirza also expressed grief over his death, remembering their association with the filmmaker.

Born in Mumbai, Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. The film marked the beginning of a long-standing professional association and friendship with Dutt, with whom he went on to collaborate on several films.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He subsequently directed Ram Shastra (1995), Hameshaa (1997), Jung (2000) and Khauff (2000), often exploring crime, revenge and betrayal.

However, it was Kaante (2002), featuring an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, that established Gupta as a prominent filmmaker. Also starring Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav and Lucky Ali, the crime thriller drew inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and became one of Gupta’s most recognised works.

He continued exploring the crime genre with Musafir (2004) and Zinda (2006), both featuring Dutt. The latter was an adaptation of the South Korean film Oldboy and also marked the beginning of Gupta’s association with actor John Abraham.

Gupta also established his production company, White Feather Films, through which he backed several projects. As a producer and screenwriter, he was associated with Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the 1991 police encounter at Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex, the film featured Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He later returned to the director’s chair for Shootout at Wadala (2013), starring John Abraham as gangster Manya Surve.

Although crime dramas remained central to his filmography, Gupta also ventured into other genres. He directed Jazbaa (2015), a courtroom thriller starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), a revenge drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. He returned to Mumbai’s underworld with Mumbai Saga (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

In recent years, he continued working across theatrical and streaming platforms, directing The Miranda Brothers (2024), featuring Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane, and producing Visfot (2024), starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, which premiered on JioCinema.

Apart from filmmaking, Gupta was an active presence on social media platform X, where he had around 1.7 lakh followers. He frequently shared his views on cinema, the entertainment industry and current affairs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He is survived by his wife, Anuradha, and their two children.