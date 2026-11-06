Mumbai: More than 1,600 fisherfolk whose income has been disrupted due to ongoing work on the Versova-Bandra Sea Link have refused to accept compensation at rates fixed by the state government in March 2023, two officials from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which is implementing the project told Hindustan Times.

Fishers hit by Versova-Bandra Sea Link refuse compensation at 2023 GR rates

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The fishers are seeking compensation on an annual basis for the duration of the project, on par with rates offered to fisherfolk affected by the Nariman Point-Worli Coastal Road, the officials said.

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Work on the 25-km eight-lane sea link commenced in 2019 and is slated to be completed by May 2028, as per the latest deadline.

A total of 1,637 fisherfolk living in six fishing hamlets within the sea link’s influence zone are affected by the project, according to a socio-economic survey conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The largest group, comprising 864 fishers, is from Khar Danda, while the remaining are spread across Kadeshwari Mandir (near Bandra Fort), Chimbai village, Carter Road, Juhu Koliwada, Mora Gaon (near Rizvi College), and a small group of Kathiyawadi Kolis operating a boatyard on Carter Road.

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{{^usCountry}} As per a government resolution dated March 9, 2023 pertaining to payouts for projects in the sea, affected fisherfolk would receive a one-time compensation ranging ₹25,000 to ₹6 lakh, depending on the severity of impact. Fishers whose traditional fishing grounds are permanently destroyed would get the highest compensation at ₹6 lakh, while in cases where fishing grounds fall within 500 metres of the project zone, they would get ₹4 lakh. Small-scale or traditional fishermen who are directly impacted would get ₹2 lakh and those whose daily fishing routine is permanently and temporarily impacted would get ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively. In case of physical damage to boats or nets due to project work, fishers would be paid ₹25,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a government resolution dated March 9, 2023 pertaining to payouts for projects in the sea, affected fisherfolk would receive a one-time compensation ranging ₹25,000 to ₹6 lakh, depending on the severity of impact. Fishers whose traditional fishing grounds are permanently destroyed would get the highest compensation at ₹6 lakh, while in cases where fishing grounds fall within 500 metres of the project zone, they would get ₹4 lakh. Small-scale or traditional fishermen who are directly impacted would get ₹2 lakh and those whose daily fishing routine is permanently and temporarily impacted would get ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000, respectively. In case of physical damage to boats or nets due to project work, fishers would be paid ₹25,000. {{/usCountry}}

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In comparison, during construction of the Coastal Road from 2018 till 2024, the BMC had paid ₹2.29 lakh to ₹4.56 lakh to owners of affected boats every year. Hand pickers and cast net fishermen were paid approximately ₹97,000 per annum, with additional 8% interest in case of delayed payments.

Not only have fishers affected by the Versova-Bandra Sea Link refused to accept payouts at rates mentioned in the 2023 GR, they have also pointed to inflationary trends in the interim period.

Rajhans Tapke, a Koli leader from Versova, accused the government of offering them negligible compensation.

“We haven’t opposed the project so far, but they have to understand that it has caused livelihood troubles for us because fishing grounds are disappearing, and pollution is forcing us to fish farther away,” he said.

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Tapke also alleged that several members of the fishing community in Versova had not been named among the project-affected, even though they were rightful claimants of compensation.

MSRDC officials said that while the project’s estimated cost has already risen by 60%, from ₹11,332.82 crore to ₹18,120.96 crore, if the government agrees to the fishers’ demand, the cost would increase further.