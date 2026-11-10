Flowerpot firecrackers cause most Diwali burn injuries; 28 cases reported at BMC hospitals

MUMBAI: At least 28 people were treated for burn injuries at three major Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals following Diwali celebrations, with flowerpot crackers emerging as a major cause of firecracker-related accidents, doctors said.

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Cooper Hospital reported the highest number of cases at 16, followed by Nair Hospital with nine and Sion Hospital with three. Data from KEM Hospital was not available. Most of the injuries were minor and were attributed to firecrackers or household accidents during the festivities.

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The National Burn Centre (NBC) in Airoli also treated more than 15 patients with Diwali-related burn injuries over the past two days, although not all cases were linked to firecrackers.

“Anar or flowerpot crackers seem to cause the maximum accidents, with many patients suffering burns while bursting them. These accidents can largely be avoided by using longer sparklers to light the crackers and maintaining a safe distance from them,” said Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director of the NBC.

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{{^usCountry}} He said several other injuries were caused by household activities, including the lighting of diyas and cooking preparations. “We had a mother and child come in after hot oil splashed on them while Diwali sweets were being prepared,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said several other injuries were caused by household activities, including the lighting of diyas and cooking preparations. “We had a mother and child come in after hot oil splashed on them while Diwali sweets were being prepared,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Most patients suffered minor burns and were treated at the outpatient department (OPD) without requiring admission. One of the more serious cases involved a woman from Surat who sustained a cut to her lip when a firecracker burst close to her face. She came to the centre for surgery, Keswani said.

Emphasising the importance of immediate first aid, Keswani said the first response to a burn injury can determine its severity by preventing the wound from deepening. He recommended keeping buckets of water near designated areas where people burst firecrackers so that immediate cooling can be administered in case of an accident.

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“In case of a burn, immediately immerse the affected area in water until the pain or burning sensation subsides, and then consult a doctor. Cooling the wound with water helps prevent the burn from spreading and becoming deeper,” he said. He cautioned against applying ice or household remedies such as turmeric, toothpaste or Iodex to burn wounds, as these can complicate treatment and make it difficult to clean the affected area.