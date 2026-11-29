NAGPUR: In a controversial proposal to the central government, forest authorities in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, have suggested a birth-control plan for tigers to contain their population in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, ironically, even as conservation efforts have doubled their numbers in the last 15 years.

Forest dept moots birth-control plan to freeze Tadoba tiger population more less

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The immunocontraception proposal was drafted to curb attacks on humans and livestock in the region, a situation that has built strong political pressure on the forest department.

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Immunocontraception of tigers – where vaccines are injected to temporarily prevent conception – has never been considered in India before. The proposal has been condemned by environmentalists and wildlife conservationists in Chandrapur.

News of the plan surfaced on Friday only because a group of farmers led by senior BJP leader and former minister Shobha Fadnavis, aunt of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met forest officials in Chandrapur. Fadnavis and hundreds of farmers from Mul tehsil marched to the Chandrapur forest department headquarters to demand a solution to the repeated man-animal conflicts in the region. Here, they met officials including Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur circle, RM Ramanujam and Tadoba reserve Field Director PN Shukla.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to their demands, Ramanujam told the protestors that a proposal for tiger immunocontraception has been sent to the central government and a reply is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to their demands, Ramanujam told the protestors that a proposal for tiger immunocontraception has been sent to the central government and a reply is awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest authorities have sent the plan to two central institutes for their recommendations, Ramanujam told HT. These are the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Delhi-based National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Both institutes have been constituted under the Union ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) and will forward their recommendations to the MoEF.

According to the 2024 tiger census, the Tadoba reserve is home to 89 tigers, while more than 240 inhabit the forest areas elsewhere in the district. Tadoba Field Director PN Shukla said conservation efforts over the last 15 years have helped double the tiger and leopard population in Tadoba, to 89 and 105, respectively.

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Now, a pilot project to freeze their numbers is being considered due to a rise in the number of tiger attacks on villagers in the region. As many as 271 villagers have been killed in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district since 2020. Forty-seven died last year, while 39 people died in tiger attacks until November 29 this year.

Wildlife conservationist from Chandrapur, Bandu Dhotre, firmly opposes the move. He has urged the state government to in fact implement the recommendations of a 2021 report submitted by a technical committee headed by NR Pravin, then field director of the Tadoba reserve. The committee was set up in 2020 to study the tiger-human conflict in Chandrapur district.