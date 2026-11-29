Mumbai, The Maharashtra Transport Department has acknowledged irregularities in the inter-state vehicle fitness certification process involving officials of Regional Transport Offices in the state as well as those in other states.

Form 38A: Maharashtra minister acknowledges inter-state vehicle fitness certification lapses more less

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During a news conference held earlier in this week, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed misuse of the mechanism at several places. Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar was also present.

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Narvekar said the department was examining replies submitted by 327 officials who had been served show-cause notices.

"Yes, that is true. Misuse occurred in several places, and I asked the Transport Commissioner for a report," Sarnaik said.

He was responding to questions about partial data on Form 38A vehicle fitness inspection reports. A copy of the data is circulating in RTO groups.

The data purportedly shows that nearly 60,000 Maharashtra-registered vehicles underwent fitness inspections through authorities in other states.

These include around 18,000 cases linked to the Panvel RTO. There were also allegations that some officials had cleared between 1,000 and 5,000 cases.

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{{^usCountry}} The partial data also shows that 59,938 Form 38A reports were issued for Maharashtra-registered vehicles through RTOs in other states between January 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The partial data also shows that 59,938 Form 38A reports were issued for Maharashtra-registered vehicles through RTOs in other states between January 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The RTO-wise data lists 59,350 vehicles. Panvel accounted for the highest 20,054 cases, followed by Vashi , Pune , Pimpri-Chinchwad , Thane and Nagpur Rural .

The state-wise figures show that a single RTO officer in Arunachal Pradesh accounted for the highest 34,435 Form 38A reports. An officer in Karnataka accounted for 22,332, followed by one in Jharkhand with 2,126.

"I will definitely not spare the guilty officers, but I have clearly instructed the Commissioner to ensure no innocent officer is punished," Sarnaik said.

Narvekar said the department had issued show-cause notices to 327 officials after scrutinising records of vehicles that obtained Form 38A inspection reports from other states. More than 90 per cent of them have submitted their replies.

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"In some cases, regular Form 38 applications were filed earlier, and fitness certificates were later obtained locally, showing certain disparities. Scrutiny of their replies is underway, and the final report will be submitted to the state government," he said.

Some former transport department officials told PTI that they suspected most vehicles involved in the irregularities may not have travelled to states such as Arunachal Pradesh or Karnataka. Instead, officials there might have issued Form 38A reports for vehicles that were physically present in Maharashtra.

Narvekar, however, avoided commenting on the action taken against RTO officials in other states who had issued thousands of Form 38A reports.

Acting on Sarnaik's directive, the Maharashtra transport department had constituted a committee headed by Joint Transport Commissioner Shailesh Kamat. It examined Form 38 and Form 38A records for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 4, 2026.

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The inquiry followed irregularities in the fitness certification of Maharashtra-registered transport vehicles through authorities in other states and private Automated Testing Stations .

The committee also obtained information from the National Informatics Centre , Pune. It submitted a report to the administration department on September 3, 2026. Based on the report, the Transport Commissioner issued notices to more than 325 RTO officials across the state.

The department, however, did not make the report public or disclose its findings. Nearly 40-50 per cent of officials across ranks, from RTO officers to Motor Vehicle Inspectors, were reportedly served notices.

The committee's inquiry covers a wider period, from January 1, 2024, to March 4, 2026. However, the partial data does not provide a consolidated figure for the entire inquiry period.

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The committee identified five categories of irregularities.

These included cases where Form 38 was issued more than 15 days after Form 38A was issued by an authority in another state. It also found instances where the final fitness certificate was issued by an authority other than the vehicle's original registering authority.

Other alleged irregularities involved fitness certificates issued to goods vehicles holding national permits without Vehicle Location Tracking Devices .

Similar cases involved passenger vehicles manufactured after September 1, 2019, without such devices. The committee also found certificates issued to transport vehicles without Speed Limiting Devices .

The findings raise concerns over compliance with prescribed vehicle safety requirements. Fitness certification is intended to ensure that transport vehicles meet the standards required for operation on public roads.

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Form 38A is an inspection report used when a transport vehicle undergoes a fitness test outside the jurisdiction of its original registering authority. The facility helps vehicles operating away from their home jurisdiction undergo inspection without returning to their parent RTO.

The RTO in the state where the vehicle is presented conducts the inspection and issues Form 38A. The report is then forwarded to the vehicle's original registering authority. The parent RTO in Maharashtra is responsible for issuing the final fitness certificate in Form 38.

A Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways order issued in July 2023 permits such out-of-state inspections as a contingency arrangement. It requires the inspection report to be sent to the parent registering authority within 15 days.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.