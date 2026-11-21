MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has suspended Ramdas Gade, former private secretary to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal, over alleged misconduct and indiscipline, including his role in forming squads that conducted raids on hookah tobacco manufacturers without establishing whether the products fell under the FDA’s jurisdiction.

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An order issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department on Thursday said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against Gade, who has been posted as an assistant commissioner in Pune district’s Maval taluka. His suspension takes immediate effect and will continue until further orders.

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The action comes nearly five months after the FDA suspended four senior officers and initiated departmental inquiries against 28 others over the controversial raids on two hookah tobacco manufacturers. Gade, who was on deputation to Zirwal’s office, had been transferred to his parent department following the episode but was not suspended at the time. FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and secretary Sanjay Khandare had repeatedly sought action against him, sources said.

The FDA had seized flavoured hookah tobacco products from High Street Impex LLP in Bhiwandi in December 2025 and Soex India Private Limited in Maval in January 2026. However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India subsequently clarified that the products did not qualify as food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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{{^usCountry}} The state was consequently forced to withdraw its action, release the seized goods, de-seal the factory and tender an unconditional apology before the Bombay High Court. The court proceedings also exposed serious lapses, including the failure to establish jurisdiction before initiating coercive action and the involvement of officers outside the authorised raiding teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state was consequently forced to withdraw its action, release the seized goods, de-seal the factory and tender an unconditional apology before the Bombay High Court. The court proceedings also exposed serious lapses, including the failure to establish jurisdiction before initiating coercive action and the involvement of officers outside the authorised raiding teams. {{/usCountry}}

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Gade’s suspension also follows a bribery controversy in February, when a medical shop owner alleged that a bribe was demanded in his cabin at the minister’s Mantralaya office. The allegations led to Gade’s repatriation to his parent department.