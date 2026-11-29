Mumbai: Four men, including a suspended vendor of the logistics firm that operates the Porter app, have been booked by the Sakinaka police for allegedly hacking the company’s security system, stealing data and selling a fake version of its app to drivers and vendors.

Four booked for hacking Porter app security, selling fake version to drivers more less

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The fake app allegedly allowed suspended and blacklisted vendors and drivers to bypass the company’s restrictions and continue accepting customer orders. The company suspects that around 2,856 vendors and drivers used the unauthorised app to cheat it, according to the complaint.

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Manohar Chavan, 54, general manager of SmartShift Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates the Porter app and is based in Andheri East, filed the complaint. The company allegedly found during an internal investigation that its suspended vendor, Mohammad Arman Mohammad Shafiq Khan, had developed the fake app with three others, identified as Shabab Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Ahsan Khan and Rawal Hiren Arvind.

The accused allegedly created around 17 versions of the app to evade the company’s security checks and marketed it through a WhatsApp group with 139 members and a Telegram account, charging vendors and drivers ₹400 a month.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly collected payments through Paytm UPI QR codes linked to the accounts of the first accused and another person, Rizwana Khan, before sharing the app file and a license with users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly collected payments through Paytm UPI QR codes linked to the accounts of the first accused and another person, Rizwana Khan, before sharing the app file and a license with users. {{/usCountry}}

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The fake app allegedly bypassed OTP and other security checks, allowing users to operate multiple accounts simultaneously and automatically accept customer orders.

The company tested the claims through its product manager, Amir Qadir Khan, 36, who contacted the first accused on Telegram, paid ₹400 through UPI and received the fake app and an installation guide.

The Sakinaka police have registered a case against the four men for allegedly accessing the company’s computer system without authorisation, tampering with its security mechanisms and stealing data.