From a modest start in Allahabad, how Hariprasad Chaurasia put the basuri on the global map

Rehearsals for the musical 'Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage' (BJGL) have just wrapped up at the Chaurasias' Marve Road bungalow, the sun has painted the sky crimson and the evening air has cooled. In a blink of an eye however the post-rehearsal languor shifts and the space becomes charged with heated debates, with everyone brokering their favourite Chaurasia composition to be included in the play. Some advocate for Chingari Koyi Bhadke (Amar Prem), others for Morni Bagaa Maa (Lamhe), while a few feel the interlude from Jadu Teri Nazar (Darr) deserves a place. Still, others argue for selections from Panditji's non-filmy albums.

When it comes to Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s music, the choices are endless, and everyone agrees it’s impossible to do justice to his vast repertoire in a two-hour production. Yet, when the writer-director gathers the cast, production team and musicians in a circle, the suggestions flow fast and thick, and the vision for the play crystallises.

Over the next two weekends, when audiences step into auditoriums in Bandra and Vile Parle for a glance into Chaurasia’s life, they will be transported not just to a world of his music but also heartfelt storytelling. Incubated as a tribute to the legendary flautist, “his life is a symphony of classical music, unforgettable film songs, global collaborations and tireless teaching, which is tough to squeeze into two hours”, said Pushpanjali Chaurasia, his daughter-in-law and co-writer of the play.

From humble beginnings in Allahabad to becoming a global ambassador of the bansuri, his life is a tapestry of devotion, creativity and resilience.

Books —like Uma Vasudev’s Romance of the Bamboo Reed and Sathya Saran’s Breath of Gold and a documentary (commissioned by the I&B Ministry) have chronicled Panditji’s journey before. However, many felt these stories had not reached everyone that cherishes his music. “A full-length feature film seemed like the best medium to do justice to his extraordinary life,” her husband and co-writer Rajeev too admitted. “But when that didn’t materialise, despite our best efforts since 2021, we decided to create something equally powerful—a live theatrical experience.”

The genesis of the idea began in early 2024 between Rajeev and his friend filmmaker Suhail Abbasi. For Rajeev, who grew up witnessing the maestro’s genius first-hand, this project was deeply personal. “We wanted the play to celebrate Panditji as a living legend,” he said. Pushpanjali added: “Globally, legends are honoured while they are still with us. Why not here?”

The creative challenge with BJGL lay in weaving Chaurasia’s vast body of work—a treasure trove spanning decades—into a cohesive script. “His life’s work is equivalent to several musical lifetimes,” Abbasi reflected. Once the script was finalised and approved by Chaurasia and his wife, Anuradha, the wheels were set in motion.

Theatre artistes Bhushan Korgaonkar and Kunal D Vijayakar joined as director and co-creator. “We wanted this to be a play that transcends barriers – a story about a human being’s dedication to art,” Korgaonkar shared. Vijayakar added, “Our aim was to create a narrative that works as a standalone play while paying tribute to the maestro’s music.”

At the heart of the play is the bansuri itself, personified by actor Vikas Rawat. For Rawat, a seasoned theatre artiste, this role presented a unique challenge. “Playing an inanimate object—a musical instrument—is unlike anything I’ve done before,” he shared. Rawat’s portrayal includes transformations into legendary figures like S D Burman and moments channeling Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic mannerisms in an iconic song. “It’s both exhilarating and intimidating,” he admitted.

Reshma Shetty, Rawat’s co-star, takes on the demanding task of portraying multiple real-life figures, including Chaurasia’s guru Annapurna Devi and his wife Anuradha. “Becoming Annapurna Devi was intimidating,” she confessed. “Her towering presence in Panditji’s life gave me goosebumps. I pray to her spirit for guidance every time I step on stage.” Her training in Odissi dance adds depth to her portrayal, particularly in sequences illustrating Chaurasia’s collaboration with the late Odissi maestro Kelucharan Mohapatra.

The production’s soul, however, lies in its music. Iconic film interludes and full scores featuring Chaurasia’s artistry are recreated live under the baton of ace pianist Deepak Shah – renowned worldwide for playing ragas from Hindustani classical on piano. “Panditji’s work blends spirituality with mass appeal,” Shah explained. “Reprising these timeless pieces flawlessly is both a joy and a challenge.” Supporting him are Panditji’s seniormost disciples, Suchismita and Debapriya Chatterjee. “Even as his disciples, reproducing Panditji’s taans isn’t easy. He’s done in seconds what others take hours to achieve in concerts,” said Suchismita. Debapriya added, “His every note is imbued with both technical brilliance and emotional resonance.”

The play also explores lesser-known facets of Chaurasia’s life, offering glimpses into his struggles, triumphs and relationships. Through pivotal characters like his supportive neighbour, wife and collaborators, the audience is drawn into a world where music becomes both a calling and a lifeline. “This is not just a story of a musician,” Vijayakar emphasised. “It’s the story of a man who dedicated his life to the pursuit of art.”

Beyond its narrative, BJGL is a celebration of Indian classical music’s enduring legacy, and shines a light on the bansuri’s transformative power, an instrument that the maestro elevated to global prominence. Through this production, the team hopes to inspire a deeper appreciation for Indian classical music, particularly among younger audiences.

(‘Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage’ will be performed at Bal Gandharva Auditorium, Bandra, on January 19; and Dinanath Natyagruha, Vile Parle, on January 24.)