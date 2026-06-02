From Monorail to flyovers: 5 MMRDA projects set to open

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to inaugurate five infrastructure projects in the city in the next fortnight, according to officials aware of the developments. Mumbai Monorailservices have been suspended since September 2025 after back-to-back technical glitches during last year’s monsoon. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

This includes the relaunch of the Mumbai Monorail after an eight-month suspension, an extension of Metro Line 2B to Chembur Naka, the final arm of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, the new Art and Event Plaza at Kalanagar, and the Golden Nest Flyover in Mira-Bhayandar.

While the inauguration date has not been finalised, all five projects will be opened to the public on a single day, with authorities considering the first half of June.

Relaunch of Mumbai Monorail

Services have been suspended since September 2025 after back-to-back technical glitches during last year’s monsoon.

Following repairs, the final round of safety inspections by retired Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) PS Baghel is nearly complete, with a certificate awaited.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects has taken over the operation and maintenance.

Passengers will get to ride new trains procured from Medha Servo Drives, which have been under testing for over a year.

Metro 2B reaches Chembur Naka

Line 2B will be extended by one station from Diamond Garden to Chembur Naka, where the metro and monorail will intersect.

A safety inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has been completed.

MMMOCL officials are banking on monorail commuters to drive ridership of an otherwise unpopular metro line with just five operational stations.

Current daily ridership on the 5.39 km route between Mandale and Diamond Garden in Chembur is around 4,000 passengers, the lowest among all metro corridors.

Last arm of SCLR

This 1.9-km elevated corridor will connect the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Vakola by crossing over the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus.

The second phase of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) has been in the making for nearly 13 years.

The lane bound for Santacruz connects with the SCLR cable-stayed bridge on the second deck, while the lane headed towards BKC links with the Vakola flyover.

The new flyover arm is expected to ease congestion at Kala Nagar and Kherwadi. However, the choke point is likely to move to Vakola.

Art and Event Plaza, Kala Nagar

An art and event plaza has been developed on a 10,500 sq m site at the entrance to BKC, along the Western Express Highway and Sion-Dharavi Road.

“It will serve as a venue for art exhibitions, cultural events, artist stalls, musical and drama concerts, kids carnivals and public gatherings to promote art, heritage and community creativity,” said an MMRDA official.

It includes an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of around 100 people, mobile food trucks, shaded seating zones, and dedicated walkways integrated with plaza spaces and lawns.

Golden Nest Flyover, Bhayandar

This 1.1-km flyover forms part of Metro 9’s double-decker corridor.

The flyover was redesigned after safety concerns and criticism for abruptly converging from four lanes to two.

While MMRDA officials had clarified that the additional two lanes are part of the flyover’s future extension plans, they brought in IIT-Bombay to make the flyover “safer”.

Instead of opening the flyover with four lanes (two in each direction), the left lane of the Bhayandar-bound carriageway has been barricaded. Additional safety markers and signage have been installed.

At a later stage, the extra two lanes would extend over active railway lines and land in Bhayandar West.