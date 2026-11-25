Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is considering diverting to Mumbai water from the Koyna project, which currently flows towards the Konkan after power generation and eventually empties into the sea, asserting that the move would not affect water supply to Satara, Sangli and adjoining areas.

Govt eyes diverting used water of Koyna project to Mumbai; no impact on Satara, Sangli: Minister more less

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Responding to criticism over the proposal, Public Works Department Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale accused opposition leaders of creating confusion among people and said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already clarified the government's position on the issue.

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The minister, who hails from Satara, said water released towards Konkan after electricity generation at the Koyna hydroelectric project was being considered for diversion to Mumbai instead of allowing it to flow into the sea.

The proposal would benefit Mumbai as well as industrial areas along the route, he said, describing it as a step that would benefit all concerned.

Bhosale was responding to criticism by MLA Rohit Patil, who alleged in a social media post that the government was attempting to divert water meant for farmers and projects in the Koynanagar region. Patil had warned that the distress caused to farmers would weigh against the government.

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{{^usCountry}} Dismissing the allegation, Bhosale said, "Water going to Satara, Sangli, or coming this way is not being touched at all in this." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dismissing the allegation, Bhosale said, "Water going to Satara, Sangli, or coming this way is not being touched at all in this." {{/usCountry}}

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He said it was unfortunate that opposition leaders were unable to understand the geographical aspects of the proposal.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur on Tuesday, Fadnavis said there was no question of diverting water used by any region to Mumbai.

The government was examining the possibility of bringing water released into the sea after power generation at the Koyna hydroelectric project to Mumbai, he said.

According to Fadnavis, after generating electricity, nearly 60 TMC of Koyna water, which is of no use to anyone, flows directly into the sea.

The idea is to lift water that is flowing to waste and not being used for any purpose, and bring it for Maharashtra's use, he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.