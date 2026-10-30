Govt sets BDD Chawl flat prices at 72 lakh- 1.48 crore for police

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has fixed the construction cost police personnel must pay to be allotted a rehabilitation flat on an ownership basis in the redeveloped BDD Chawls at Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg. An order determining the construction cost was issued by the state home department on Thursday.

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According to the order, the rates vary significantly by location. Eligible beneficiaries will have to pay ₹1.48 crore for a flat in Worli, ₹86.30 lakh at NM Joshi Marg and ₹72.25 lakh in Naigaon to secure ownership rights of these flats. All three BDD Chawl clusters are currently undergoing redevelopment, with each flat measuring 500 square feet.

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Under the government resolution, 223 police personnel or their legal heirs who were residing in government housing after January 1, 2011, and were subsequently declared eligible for rehabilitation will be allotted flats on an ownership basis upon payment of the prescribed construction costs.

“The decision follows requests by police personnel who moved into these BDD Chawls as their government quarters after January 1, 2011, and were initially excluded from the rehabilitation benefits available to those residing there before that date,” the order stated. The government subsequently approved the allotment of 500 sq ft flats to eligible personnel and their legal heirs, subject to payment of the construction costs, it added.

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{{^usCountry}} The 223 beneficiaries include 123 police personnel from Worli, 84 from Naigaon and 16 from NM Joshi Marg. The government has also directed that the remaining 315 rehabilitation flats be handed over to the Mumbai commissioner of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 223 beneficiaries include 123 police personnel from Worli, 84 from Naigaon and 16 from NM Joshi Marg. The government has also directed that the remaining 315 rehabilitation flats be handed over to the Mumbai commissioner of police. {{/usCountry}}

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This marks a sharp contrast with the state government’s August 2022 decision, under which police personnel residing in BDD Chawls on or before January 1, 2011, were required to pay just ₹15 lakh to secure ownership of flats of the same size.