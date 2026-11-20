Nanded, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Friday assured that the state government would not allow a shortage of funds to affect drought-related work and would ensure that citizens did not face hardship due to water scarcity.

Govt won’t let fund shortage hamper drought mitigation work: Sunetra Pawar

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Reviewing the drought situation, drinking water availability and fodder requirements in Nanded district, she directed the administration to prepare an effective contingency plan to tackle the situation.

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The government on Thursday declared two more talukas drought-hit, taking the total number of affected talukas in the state to 310 out of 358, many of them in Nanded district.

She said water tankers should be sanctioned immediately for villages facing water shortages, and senior officials should be appointed as nodal officers for each tehsil, while a 24-hour control room should be set up, according to an official release.

The government won't let drought mitigation measures remain pending due to a lack of funds, she said. Officials were directed to utilise funds under the District Planning Committee annual plan in accordance with the government resolution issued on November 19.

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{{^usCountry}} To address the possibility of fodder shortages, she directed officials to distribute fodder crop seeds to farmers who have access to water. The government would purchase the fodder produced by them at appropriate rates, and the administration should widely publicise the scheme to encourage farmers to participate, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address the possibility of fodder shortages, she directed officials to distribute fodder crop seeds to farmers who have access to water. The government would purchase the fodder produced by them at appropriate rates, and the administration should widely publicise the scheme to encourage farmers to participate, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pawar directed banks to provide crop loans promptly and easily without insisting on "CIBIL" scores. She also instructed them not to resort to coercive loan recovery practices.

According to the district administration, Nanded receives an average annual rainfall of 891.30 mm. However, by October 31 this year, it had recorded only 596.3 mm of rainfall, accounting for 66.90 per cent of the average.

The deputy CM stressed that the impact of drought on farmers, agricultural labourers, women, students and livestock must be minimised through coordinated efforts by all departments. She also appealed to people to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

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