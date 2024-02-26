HC grants bail to accused in counterfeit currency case

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Pradeep Dhanpal Choudhary in a case involving the recovery of counterfeit currency amounting to nearly ₹2 crore. The case, originating from an incident dated January 26, 2022, and registered with the Dahisar police station gained attention due to the substantial amount of counterfeit currency involved. HT Image

The case was registered following a raid at a local hotel, where law enforcement officials found a bag containing counterfeit currency worth ₹2 crore concealed beneath a cot in one of the rooms. Allegations implicating Choudhary surfaced primarily from statements made by the primary accused, Manoj Sharma, linking him to the production and distribution of the counterfeit notes.

Choudhary had filed a second bail application in connection with the offences registered under sections 489A (counterfeiting currency), 489B(uses as genuine any forged or counterfeit currency notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes, and 120B(criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 after the first one was withdrawn.

Choudhary’s defence vehemently contended that his presence at the hotel was solely for business purposes, citing his established trade in electronic goods with a shop located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Even after Choudhary’s claims of innocence regarding the counterfeit currency found during the raid, the prosecution underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising the substantial amount of fake currency recovered from the accused and their presence within the hotel premises.

Considering the extended trial period and Choudhary’s clean criminal record, justice MS Karnik, in a single-bench decision, deemed it appropriate to grant bail. Choudhary is required to furnish a personal recognizance bond of ₹1,00,000 along with solvent sureties. He has to adhere to strict conditions, including regular reporting to the DCB CID Unit in Mumbai and compliance with various other stipulations, to ensure his continued presence and cooperation in the trial proceedings.