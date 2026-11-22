MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed an inquiry into how the trademark “Sungrace Mafatlal” was registered in the name of late family matriarch Madhuri Mafatlal, nearly four years after her death.

HC orders inquiry into trademark registered 4 years after applicant’s death. (HT ARCHIVE) more less

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A single bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan directed the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks to have the case files independently examined by a senior officer, who has been asked to submit an affidavit by January 17, 2027, explaining “how the course of conduct adopted by the Registry has come about”.

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The court has also sought details of the procedures followed by the Registry in cases where an applicant dies before a trademark is granted, as well as the number of instances in the past 10 years in which registrations were granted in the names of deceased applicants.

The order came on a petition filed by Varun Mafatlal, son of late industrialist Atulya Mafatlal, challenging the registration of the trademark “Sungrace Mafatlal” in the name of his paternal aunt, Malvika Taktawala, who subsequently sold it to Shree Vallabh Chandak.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the court noted that Madhuri had applied for registration of the trademark on January 7, 2011, under Class 24, and on July 19, 2011, under Class 25. However, the registrations were granted on May 5, 2017, and August 4, 2017, respectively, nearly four years after her death on July 15, 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the court noted that Madhuri had applied for registration of the trademark on January 7, 2011, under Class 24, and on July 19, 2011, under Class 25. However, the registrations were granted on May 5, 2017, and August 4, 2017, respectively, nearly four years after her death on July 15, 2013. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 5, 2018, the Registrar of Trade Marks recorded Malvika as the subsequent proprietor of the trademark. She claimed that her mother had bequeathed the marks to her brother, Ajay, who, in turn, had bequeathed them to her and her sister, Gayatri Jhaveri. The day after the trademark was registered in her name, Malvika sold it to Chandak for ₹9 lakh.

Varun said he learnt about Chandak’s use of the mark only in August 2023 and approached the high court seeking cancellation of its registration in the names of Malvika and Chandak, and restoration of his grandmother Madhuri’s name as its proprietor.

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The petition was contested by both Malvika and Chandak. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court held that Varun was an “aggrieved person” with an interest in the trademark. However, it ruled that his cause of action had ended with the death of his father Atulya in September 2022, as Atulya had not sought rectification of the registration during his lifetime.

“The cause of action to seek rectification cannot spring back to life from scratch for every successive generation,” the court said while rejecting Varun’s claim.

Justice Sundaresan, however, expressed concern over the Registry’s conduct, noting that Madhuri’s death had been intimated to the Registrar of Trade Marks in December 2015. Despite this, the office proceeded to grant the registrations in her name and subsequently transferred ownership of the marks.

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“The integrity of the Register of Trade Marks is suspect on the face of the record. The entire history of registration of the Marks is replete with inexplicable events,” the court observed while directing the inquiry.

The court has also issued notices to Chandak, Malvika and the two executors named in Madhuri’s will, asking them to explain why the registration of the trademark “Sungrace Mafatlal” should not be cancelled.

The matter will be heard next on January 17, 2027.