MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR accusing a special public prosecutor (SPP) of demanding ₹10 crore from former MLA Ramesh Nagnath Kadam and threatening to prolong his incarceration, holding that the complaint appeared to have been lodged out of vengeance against the lawyer for his role in opposing the politician’s bail.

HC quashes FIR against SPP over bribe demand from ex-MLA more less

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A single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav, on Thursday, quashed the FIR filed against advocate Pravin Pandit Chavan, noting the unexplained delay in lodging the complaint over an alleged incident dating back to 2016. The court also questioned why Kadam had waited nearly 11 months after his release on bail in August 2023 to approach the police.

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Chavan was appointed special public prosecutor by the state government to prosecute Kadam, then MLA from Mohol in Solapur, in a case involving alleged embezzlement of funds from the Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation. Kadam was arrested in August 2015 over allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and siphoning off around ₹300 crore, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Chavan strongly opposed Kadam’s bail applications, secured orders for his custody before the Jalna court and attachment of properties worth ₹49.53 crore. Kadam was denied bail several times between 2015 and 2016. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Chavan strongly opposed Kadam’s bail applications, secured orders for his custody before the Jalna court and attachment of properties worth ₹49.53 crore. Kadam was denied bail several times between 2015 and 2016. {{/usCountry}}

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Kadam challenged Chavan’s appointment as SPP in November 2017, alleging it was fake and seeking criminal prosecution against him. The sessions court rejected his application.

Following a change in the state government in June 2022, Chavan was removed as SPP from several cases in September that year. Kadam was released on bail in all pending cases in August 2023.

Between October 2022 and July 2024, Kadam registered three FIRs against Chavan alleging extortion, criminal intimidation, forgery and caste-based abuse. Chavan alleged that Kadam had demanded ₹10 crore from him, threatened him and abused him during a hearing in 2016.

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The HC observed that Kadam was at the helm of affairs at the relevant time and that there had been large-scale alleged siphoning of funds. Given Chavan’s role in opposing Kadam’s bail, the court said there was a possibility that the FIR had been filed to wreak vengeance after Kadam was released.

The bench described the FIR as vague and insufficient, questioning why Kadam had not immediately approached the police if the alleged threat was serious.

“If the case is accepted, a situation may arise tomorrow that with every change in regime and dispensation of the government, the prosecutors and legal officers appointed by the State will face a similar situation wherein for doing their duty diligently they will be harassed by their opponents,” the court said.

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Noting the allegations to be “absurd and inherently improbable”, the court quashed the FIR and all consequential proceedings.