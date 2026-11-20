The Bombay high court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Amay Technosystems Private Limited (ATPL), the UP-based firm that developed and implemented the software for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) for Mumbai Metro 3. ATPL had urged the court to direct its Turkish consortium partner, Asis Elektronik Ve Bilisim Sistemleri AS (AEVBS), to deposit USD 700,000 in court to protect a monetary claim it intended to pursue before an arbitral tribunal. ATPL said that its claim needed to be secured because AEVBS was in the process of moving its businesses out of India, and it would be difficult to recover the amount if the tribunal ruled in favour of ATPL.

HC refuses to direct Turkish firm to deposit sum disputed by Metro 3 software developer

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ATPL pointed out that the Agra Metro project that AEVBS was to execute had been terminated while a notice issued to the company regarding the Bhopal-Indore Metro project had noted that it had become impossible to continue the work “due to circumstances arising from national security reasons”. The latter, ATPL stated, had taken place in 2025 when “public authorities in India had taken certain steps affecting Turkish entities in view of increased national security concerns”. The reference was to the hit that business relations between India and Turkiye took after Ankara supplied military hardware to Pakistan in the cross-border conflict post Operation Sindoor.

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The high court, however, said that ATPL did not have any official document showing that the Mumbai Metro 3 project was in the same position as AEVBS’s other metro projects in India. The fact that the Agra and Bhopal-Indore projects were affected, the court said, might affect the future business activities of AEVBS in India but there was no material on record to show that the company had closed all its offices in India, sold its properties or transferred all its assets outside India. “A company may lose a project or may be required to stop work on a project for reasons which are beyond its control. Only because such an event has taken place, it cannot be said that the company intends to avoid paying the money claimed by another party,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} The single-judge bench of Justice Amit Borkar observed that it could not be presumed that a foreign company would not honour an arbitral award only because it was incorporated outside India. It stated that asking the Turkish company to deposit the sum even before an arbitral tribunal had decided the dispute would entail securing AEVBS’s assets which might not be linked to the Mumbai Metro 3 project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The single-judge bench of Justice Amit Borkar observed that it could not be presumed that a foreign company would not honour an arbitral award only because it was incorporated outside India. It stated that asking the Turkish company to deposit the sum even before an arbitral tribunal had decided the dispute would entail securing AEVBS’s assets which might not be linked to the Mumbai Metro 3 project. {{/usCountry}}

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“The petitioner’s fear about future recovery may be genuine from its point of view,” said the judge. “However, the court cannot pass an order for deposit or attachment only because a party has such a fear. There must be some material showing that this fear is supported by actual conduct or circumstances which create a real possibility that enforcement of the award may become difficult.”

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The main Mumbai Metro 3 contract was awarded to the Kalindee-ASIS Joint Venture. AEVBS carried out the work as a member of the consortium with Texmaco. ATPL was engaged by AEVBS for software development in an agreement dated December 14, 2022.

ATPL had also stated that the amount received by AEVBS from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), also a respondent in the case, should be transferred or removed before the arbitral award was passed. It had thus sought disclosure of the payments made by MMRCL to AEVBS. Justice Borkar, however, said that just because AEVBS was a member of the consortium executing the project, it could not be said that every amount payable by MMRCL to the consortium belonged only to AEVBS. The interests of other consortium partners too might be involved, the court said while refusing to direct MMRCL to disclose its payments made to the consortium.