MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sachin Sawant, a former customs officer arrested in 2023 in connection with a money-laundering case, observing that the agency had taken cognisance of the complaint against him without obtaining the valid sanction from the competent authority, which in this case was the central government.

Sachin Sawant, a 43-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former joint commissioner of customs, had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the proceedings initiated against him in a disproportionate assets case. (HT Photo)

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A single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav held that if prior sanction is not obtained in such cases, “the defect is not curable and goes to the very root of the proceedings, which is the foundational jurisdictional issue, thereby rendering all subsequent actions involving continuing prosecution legally unsustainable”.

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Sawant, a 43-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former joint commissioner of customs, had filed a petition in the high court, challenging the proceedings initiated against him in a disproportionate assets case. He also sought the quashing of a special court’s order passed in August 2023, which took cognisance of the ED’s complaint and started legal proceedings against him.

The ED had accused Sawant of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was arrested on June 27, 2023, following a tip-off received by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai had then registered an FIR against him.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations against Sawant stem from the period between January 12, 2011, and August 31, 2020, during which he allegedly accumulated assets worth over ₹2.45 crore, significantly exceeding his legal income. The high court had granted him bail in October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations against Sawant stem from the period between January 12, 2011, and August 31, 2020, during which he allegedly accumulated assets worth over ₹2.45 crore, significantly exceeding his legal income. The high court had granted him bail in October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the ED, its investigation revealed that a flat had been purchased in the name of a company, M/s Seven Hills Constrowell (India) Pvt Ltd, whose director was Sawant’s father, Balasaheb D Sawant. A substantial portion of the funds for this purchase was allegedly routed through various loans, as well as personal and current accounts belonging to Sawant’s family members, including his parents and brother.

Further analysis of numerous bank accounts revealed that nearly all loan repayments were made by depositing cash into these accounts, which was then transferred to the respective loan accounts. The source of this cash was proceeds derived from criminal activities linked to Sawant’s unexplained sources of income, according to the FIR.

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Advocate Mithilesh Mishra, representing Sawant, argued that the ED had acted in flagrant violation of the statutory provisions. He said that Sawant was a civil servant during the relevant period and was not removable from his office without the sanction of the competent authority—the central government. In the absence of such a sanction, the special court should not have taken cognisance of the complaint, he added.

The high court noted that the ED’s own affidavit revealed that the sanction was still under examination and had not been obtained when the special court took cognisance of the complaint against Sawant. It further observed that while Sawant was held guilty for amassing assets alleged to be disproportionate to his legal sources of income, “how he amassed this wealth outside the purview of his official duties is neither explained nor even stated”.

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Referring to several Supreme Court judgments, the bench held that the special court needed to ensure that prior sanction was obtained before taking cognisance of the complaint.

Ruling that the special court’s August 2023 order was legally unsustainable, the bench quashed the complaint against Sawant, saying, “This is a clear case of no sanction issued by the competent authority and prosecution being launched against the public servant in utter disregard of the provision under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”