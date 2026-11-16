HC tells BMC to take measures to prevent dog bites in Kandivali society

MUMBAI: More than 50 dog bites in a year, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) caught two dogs and then released back where they were found: this is what residents of a Kandivali housing society told the Bombay High Court, which has now directed the civic body to take effective measures to stop the attacks and file an affidavit by December 1 detailing the steps taken.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2015 : Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande )

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A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on November 4, while hearing a petition filed by Shivalik Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Kandivali East. The society, home to about 2,000 residents, has recorded over 50 incidents of dog bites between June 2025 and May 2026.

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The society alleged that the civic authorities had not taken effective measures despite repeated complaints. According to the petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Chaubey, the BMC captured the two dogs in May following residents’ complaints, but they were later released into the same premises and the attacks continued. Three more bites have occurred since the petition was filed on September 30.

The petitioner contended that the “danger is present, continuing and worsening”, and relied on Supreme Court’s directions in the suo motu case In Re: City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price. In its May 19, 2025 judgment, the apex court directed states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC submitted that all effective remedial measures had been taken and informed the court that the dogs had been given anti-rabies vaccines. Taking note of this, the bench directed the civic body to take further necessary steps to eliminate dog bite incidents in the society, and sought its affidavit before the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC submitted that all effective remedial measures had been taken and informed the court that the dogs had been given anti-rabies vaccines. Taking note of this, the bench directed the civic body to take further necessary steps to eliminate dog bite incidents in the society, and sought its affidavit before the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}