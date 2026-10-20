MUMBAI: The Bombay high court will hear actor Imran Khan’s plea against a ‘Leave India’ notice on October 26, two days before the deadline for him to leave the country. The notice, issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, directs the US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder to leave India by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest.

HC to hear actor Imran Khan’s plea against ‘Leave India’ notice on October 26.

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Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, sought an urgent hearing on Monday, telling the court that the actor had lived in India since he was two years old and had been asked to leave without a hearing or an explanation. “He had no criminal record or any criminal antecedents,” he added.

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The court listed the matter for October 26 to give the FRRO time to obtain instructions.

Khan filed the petition on Saturday through MZM Legal, arguing that he had not violated the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, or the Citizenship Act. He also contended that the notice did not specify the provision he had allegedly breached.

The notice followed Khan’s participation in a protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. On October 10, police detained the actor, his partner Lekha Washington, his mother Nuzhat, his cousin Zayn Marie and several other protesters at August Kranti Maidan. They had joined activist Tushar Gandhi in supporting the Cockroach Janta Party’s campaign seeking the CEC’s resignation.

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{{^usCountry}} After hundreds of protesters were detained, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought action against Khan, citing his alleged participation in political activity as a foreign national. The FRRO issued the notice on October 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After hundreds of protesters were detained, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sought action against Khan, citing his alleged participation in political activity as a foreign national. The FRRO issued the notice on October 15. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan has denied violating the rules, saying no protest was underway when he reached the spot and that he did not cross the police barricades to enter the protest site. He said he was apprehended after media personnel surrounded him as he returned to his vehicle.

The actor has argued that OCI cardholders belong to a distinct statutory category and that the action against him was disproportionate, considering he has lived in India for more than four decades.