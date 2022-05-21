Hostel in charge gets 5 years RI for molesting girls in Talasari

Palghar: A former superintendent of a government hostel (ashramshala) in Talasari has been sentenced to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for molesting multiple girl students of class 10 in December 2017. The additional sessions court, Palghar, on Friday convicted Suryakant Raghunath Bagal (36) and also cancelled his bail. He was also permanently expelled from government services.

According to the complainant, a class 10 student, Bagal would call her to his office under the pretext of a phone call from her parents late at night, when other students were asleep. Bagal would subsequently lock his office from the inside and then order the girl to undress, police officials said, adding that the convict would then force her to watch porn on his mobile, and talk in an obscene language.

He would threaten the victim to keep quiet or else face dire consequences, like failing in the internal board exams, the officials said.

They further said that the girls would keep quiet out of fear of failure but the issue came to light when one of the victims wrote an anonymous letter to her cousin’s brother, who then informed her parent and along with other parents they stormed the ashramshala and thrashed Bagal.

The police reached the premise and Bagal was arrested under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Tribal Atrocity Act.

His phone, which contained the porn clips, was also seized.

The hostel did not have a female superintendent and Bagal was in charge of the ashramshala, which is run under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Dahanu. Tribal girl students are among the boarders at the hostel.