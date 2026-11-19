MUMBAI: In the run up to the festival season this year, several major brands across product and services category released their advertising in a new format: short-form videos running into several episodes like popular vertical micro series, dropping into your Instagram or YouTube feeds. Some even found place on micro drama platforms.

How the micro-series trend upends conventional advertising films

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In September, Google Gemini promoted itself through a video series ‘Barkha and Brij’ featuring an elderly couple getting tips from the AI assistant to turn their home in the hills into a homestay. Kusha Kapila promoted her innerwear brand Underneat through a 14-episode drama ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ with the story woven around an accidental pen pal bond between two women with a wide age gap. The themes concerning self-love, confidence and womanhood were all common to Underneat’s core brand values.

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ChatGPT, Nykaa and Hyundai, are among numerous other brands that introduced bite-sized series for promotion instead of one big ad film this season. “Brands are recognising the difference between capturing attention and sustaining it. A conventional ad has one opportunity to make an impression. An episodic story gives audiences a reason to come back,” said Ambika Sharma, founder, Pulp Strategy, explaining the micro series trend.

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{{^usCountry}} Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, said though it isn’t entirely a new format, it’s an interesting evolution of what we have traditionally understood as branded content on television. “How brands are now adapting this behaviour for social media and digital consumption is noteworthy,” he said. Dentsu made its first micro drama for Myntra in January 2026, targeting Gen Z where, instead of pitching Myntra’s apparel range through a conventional ad film, it created an episodic, show-led format with products integrated into the storyline. “What this does is build a certain memory structure, relatability and audience retention. In a way, the brand starts behaving like an entertainment hub,” Shah noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar, said though it isn’t entirely a new format, it’s an interesting evolution of what we have traditionally understood as branded content on television. “How brands are now adapting this behaviour for social media and digital consumption is noteworthy,” he said. Dentsu made its first micro drama for Myntra in January 2026, targeting Gen Z where, instead of pitching Myntra’s apparel range through a conventional ad film, it created an episodic, show-led format with products integrated into the storyline. “What this does is build a certain memory structure, relatability and audience retention. In a way, the brand starts behaving like an entertainment hub,” Shah noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales, which has worked with brands like Hyundai, OnePlus and Campus, for micro series, agreed. Brands understand that today attention cannot be bought the way it was a few years ago and while audiences are more selective about what they watch, they are still willing to invest time in stories they connect with, Gosalia said. “Episodic content allows brands to build that connection over multiple touchpoints, creating familiarity, anticipation and an emotional association that a single advertisement may not always achieve,” he said.

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Terribly Tiny Tales is part of the Collective Artists Network with interests in talent and creator economy, content and brand solutions. Sudeep Subash, partner and chief revenue officer at Collective Artists Network said Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles also collaborated with Collective Media Network and Terribly Tiny Tales for ‘Mandi Ka Superstar’, a 10-episode micro drama about a small-town dreamer. De Beers India took a different approach with ‘Phir Se, Thoda Romance’, a six-part series about a couple rediscovering their relationship.

“We’re seeing interest across automobiles, beauty, lifestyle, technology and luxury. The objectives differ from one category to another, but the larger shift is towards making marketing more participative, engaging and culturally relevant,” Subhash said. “It’s still an evolving format…but there is enough happening for us to see this becoming an interesting part of the content mix’, “ said Dentsu’s Sahil Shah.

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Clearly, these limited-episode series by brands focus on relatable stories rather than product features. The ChatGPT micro series last month, for instance, features Revathy playing a retired grandmother applying for a job at a new-age agency. The series unveils the relevance of ChatGPT for people in a workplace across age groups. In the series ‘Kabhi Urvashi’ for Nivea, instead of creating product-led films around lip care, Terribly Tiny Tales built a narrative around a young woman navigating work, relationships and the uncertainties of life in her twenties. Nivea became part of her everyday moments of self-care and confidence, Gosalia said.

For micro dramas, brands want quality, strong writing, compelling cast, thoughtful production and a distinctive visual identity to make their worlds memorable, Gosalia said. To be sure, digital media spends are estimated to touch ₹98,034 crore in 2027 with 70% share of total ad spends, said the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2026.

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With branded micro dramas, reach and recall are two of the biggest objectives, Sudeep Subhash said. “Micro dramas give brands a chance to reach people through content they actually want to watch, rather than another ad they might scroll past. And because the story plays out over multiple episodes, the brand gets more than one opportunity to make an impression. Sales can be an objective too, but they don’t automatically follow just because someone watched a series,” Subhash said.

Sahil Shah said in Myntra’s case, the clear objective was engagement with Gen Z. “We got approximately 20% engagement, and the thinking was that this engagement would also contribute to memorability and eventually some amount of purchase action on the platform,” he said.

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Ambika Sharma, however, believes that episode views alone are not a measure of success. One must look at returning viewers, completion rates, brand attribution and the impact on consideration or conversion. “I see significant potential in micro dramas, but not every brand needs one. The format works when there is a strong consumer insight, a narrative that can sustain interest across episodes, and a natural role for the brand within that story,” Sharma said.

Also, the brand getting lost in the story is a real challenge. Entertainment is the vehicle, not the objective, Pulp Strategy’s Sharma said. “If the audience remembers the plot but not the brand, you have funded entertainment, not built brand equity.”