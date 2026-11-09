...
...
Next Story

If two Senas reunite, it would be a real Diwali: Sena MLC

“I don’t know whether the two will come together but I had said, on day one when the Shiv Sena split, that such a thing should never have happened. If Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde come together, it would be a real Diwali,’ Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi told the media on Sunday.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 07:32:20 IST
By Yogesh Naik
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: An offhand remark by a Shiv Sena legislator has set tongues wagging about the party and its rival, the Shiv Sena (UBT), particularly his reference to the two sides “coming together”.

If two Senas reunite, it would be a real Diwali: Sena MLC
If two Senas reunite, it would be a real Diwali: Sena MLC

“I don’t know whether the two will come together but I had said, on day one when the Shiv Sena split, that such a thing should never have happened. If Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde come together, it would be a real Diwali,’ Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi told the media on Sunday.

The word “merger” is currently a hot-button topic in Maharashtra’s political circles, with talk of the widely anticipated reunion of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) surfacing yet again. Raghuvanshi admitted that his wish for the two Senas to reunite was not rooted in knowledge of any actual merger talks.

The two Senas, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, have not once hinted at getting back together ever since Shinde deserted the parent party in June 2022, with 40 MLAs, and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

On Raghuvanshi’s remark, industries minister (Sena) Uday Samant said it was his personal opinion. “The Sena is led by Shinde saheb and Sena (UBT) by Uddhav Thackeray. Only Shinde Saheb can take decisions on behalf of the Sena. This could be the personal opinion of Raghuvanshi,” said Samant

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said there was no talk of the Senas reuniting. “I can comment only if a senior leader makes a statement.”

 
shiv sena
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/If two Senas reunite, it would be a real Diwali: Sena MLC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks