Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay’s (IIT-B) Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability (GESH) has received $18.6 million (more than ₹159 crore) in donation from a US-based alumnus, the institute announced on Monday during the launch of sustainability policy and master plan on its campus. IIT Bombay alumni donated $18.6 million for GESH

IIT-B released a report at a one-day pan-IIT sustainability conclave organised by GESH lasy month. It outlined several action points to drive impactful changes for a greener future like environmental education and research, environment conservation and management, improved housekeeping activities, and safety aspects and governance. The institute highlighted the role of GESH in positioning India on the global map as a leader in green energy and sustainability.

As per the statement issued by IIT-B, GESH aims to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications, foster innovation, and address global challenges like climate change and environmental degradation. The launch also featured the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, symbolising the institute’s commitment to environmental conservation. “Through interdisciplinary collaboration with academia, industry, and regulatory bodies, the initiative seeks to build a robust talent pool in sustainability and establish India as a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions,” read the statement.

Professor Shireesh Kedare, director of IIT-B, said the hub aims to support the global transition to green energy through research, education, and capacity building. “Our vision is to advance sustainability, climate solutions, and related domains by bringing together expertise from IIT Bombay and beyond,” he said.

GESH is working under the guidance of Professor Sanjay Mahajani and a 14-member core committee. It has funded 22 research projects from a pool of 75 proposals, covering fundamental, translational, and educational areas. The projects align with GESH’s mission of solution-oriented innovation.

A key focus of GESH is education, with efforts made towards developing industry-specific training programmes and introducing sustainability-oriented courses, the statement said. “A notable initiative is the course ‘Sustainability: Theory to Action,’ which lays the groundwork for a broader curriculum,” it read. Additionally, over 150 hours of industry training are set to commence in the coming months, ensuring the development of future sustainability leaders.

Professor Sukanta Majumdar, minister of state for education and development of the northeast region who was present at the event, praised IIT-B’s initiative.

GESH plans to establish a School of Sustainability at IIT-B, which will serve as a global hub for education and research in green energy. The school will offer joint programmes and collaborative opportunities with leading universities worldwide.