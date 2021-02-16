‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge
As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fresh surge in Mumbai and Maharashtra, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people to take precautions and warned there would have to be another lockdown. Whether another lockdown would be implemented or not, Pednekar said, is in people’s hands.
“It’s a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions or else we’d head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people,” Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI.
On January 29, the Maharashtra government had extended Covid-19 related restrictions across the state till February 28. Local trains, considered as Mumbai’s lifeline, opened for the general public from February 1, for the first time in several months.
Also Read | Mumbai local train services resume for everyone
At a time when Covid-19 cases across the country are coming down, the pandemic’s surge in the western state and its capital has emerged as a major cause of concern. On February 14, Maharashtra recorded more than 4,000 fresh infections for the first time in nearly 40 days while Mumbai reported cases in excess of 600 after a month. On February 15, the state’s tally rose by 3,365 to 2,067,643, while related fatalities were up by 23 to 51,552, according to figures released by the health department.
Also Read | Mumbai’s Chembur area to go under lockdown?
The corresponding figures for its capital city are 314,569 and 11,422, a rise of 493 infections and three deaths respectively. In Mumbai, the areas that have emerged as hotspots are Borivali, KW ward, Kandivali, Charkop, Malad, Andheri East, Vile Parle east etc.
Also Read | Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, too, has warned that the state government might have to take some ‘harsh’ decisions as, according to him, people have stopped following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. State health minister Rajesh Tope has, however, ruled out an ‘immediate’ lockdown, saying that local administration has been directed to ensure the compliance of Covid-19 norms.
Officials have attributed the spike in cases to several factors, including the resumption of the local train services for all. About 3.5 million people have taken the trains since services were resumed, in Mumbai and its neighbouring suburbs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resident doctor dies by suicide at Mumbai hospital, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC refuses to restore X-category security cover to BJP minority morcha chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway leaves 5 dead, 5 injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being stabbed by boyfriend outside Mumbai’s KEM Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Byculla zoo gets 1,400 visitors on Day 1 of reopening, to go live on social media today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says MU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of ₹1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox