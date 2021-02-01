Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1

Mumbai local train services resumed on Monday for all citizens after remaining shut for more than 10 months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was growing demand to resume services as suburban trains serve as the lifeline for Mumbaikars who commute on a regular basis.

The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed emergency staff, teaching and non-teaching staff, practising lawyers, women and disabled people to travel by local trains during the process of phased unlocking.

As locals boarded the train for the first time in months, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told news agency PTI that help of local police was being taken to manage the crowd and all authorised entry and exit points and ticket counters have been opened for smooth conduct of the services. "Wearing of masks is compulsory and coordination will be ensured with civic authorities for collecting fines from those who violate the Covid-19 prevention norms," he added.

Union railways minister Piyush Goyal had said on Friday that local trains will be available in three time slots - from the start of the day's services to 7am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day.

Here’s a look at pictures of the crowd boarding Mumbai locals today:

Very few people were seen at the Mumbai railway stations in the early hours. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

Sanitised Mumbai local trains on day 1 as services resume for all.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

People stand in queue for the local train ticket on the first day when local train services starts for general public at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

Mumbai: People in que for the ticket at CSMT, after the local train open for all citizens,in Mumbai on Monday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo )

Heavy crowd as people catch local train on the first day when local train services starts for general public at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )