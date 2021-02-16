Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots

At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases are on a decline across the country, the spike in Maharashtra is a matter of concern for authorities. Union health ministry has said that Maharashtra, along with two other states, has a high Covid-19 caseload. On February 14, the state reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases after a gap of 39 days, while its capital Mumbai reported over 600 cases after a month.

Though there was a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra the next day, the number was still above 3,000, which led deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to say that the government may have to take some harsh decisions.

State capital Mumbai has recorded a total of 3,14,569 coronavirus cases. The total number of active cases in the metropolitan stands at 5,531, as of February 15.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Amravati, cities in the Vidarbha region also reported more than 400 cases on Monday.

Here is the list of Covid hotspots in Mumbai, as of February 14:

> Borivali has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases - 408 - and has recorded most number of deaths (643) till date, according to Maharashtra government records.

> KW ward consisting of Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West has the second most active coronavirus cases - 378 - while it has recorded 573 deaths. On Sunday, 100 buildings were sealed in the ward to contain the spread of the disease.

> Kandivali and Charkop are ranked next with the most number of cases. Active cases amounted to 345, while deaths amounted to 552, according to state government.

> Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa, and Madh falling under P/North ward is ranked next. With a total caseload of 18,946.

> Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, and Vile Parle East under K/East ward had reported 338 active coronavirus cases.

> Mulund has reported 292 active coronavirus cases and 370 deaths. Mulund also has the largest number of sealed buildings. 202 buildings were sealed in the ward as of Sunday to contain the spread. The growth rate of new cases amounted to 0.25 per cent in the ward.

> Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar and Pant Nagar under ward N has 162 sealed buildings. 14 slums and chawls in the ward are containment zones. The ward has reported 281 active cases and 594 deaths.

> Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarh, Vikhroli and Nahur under ward S has 10 slums and chawls under containment zone. The ward had 281 active cases as of Sunday and has reported 720 deaths till date.

> Chembur, Sindhi Society, Chheda Nagar and Tilak Nagar under ward M/West has reported the highest growth rate of new cases in the metropolitan.

The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 94 per cent, while the doubling rate of the new cases is reported to be 455 days, as per BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The district has a total 85 active containment zones and 992 sealed buildings.