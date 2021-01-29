Covid-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till 28 February

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the ongoing restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till February 28. Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the notification extending them by a month.

“As the chairperson of the state executive committee I hereby issue directions that the guidelines to operationalise ‘Mission Begin Again’ for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till February 28 for containment of Covid-19 epidemic in the state and all departments of government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28,” states the order.

Almost all restrictions imposed in the state under lockdown, which began from the third week of March 2020, have been lifted, except the curbs on the reopening of private and government offices, swimming pools, and interstate activities that are still in place. Local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are also yet to begin operations for all commuters.

The state government has allowed partial opening of schools. It has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. The ban on social, religious and political congregations still continues with the extension.