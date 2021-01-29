Mumbai locals: More trains from today, but not for general public
From Friday, more local trains are available for daily passengers in Mumbai, but only passengers who have been allowed to travel by local trains under past directives will be allowed. Local trains are not yet open to the general public, the railway authorities have reiterated.
How many addition trains will run from today?
Instead of 2,781 trains, there will be 2,985 services on Mumbai Suburban network starting from today. The existing number is 2,781. Central Railway will increase the suburban services from the existing 1,580 to 1,685 services and Western Railway will increase the existing 1,201 suburban services to 1,300 services.
Who are eligible to travel?
There has been no change in the list of passengers who are eligible to travel in Mumbai locals. Emergency staff, practising lawyers, women, teachers, non-teaching school staff are allowed to travel in Mumbai locals. Disabled, cancer patients are also allowed.
Are students allowed?
No, despite the demand to make locals open to students as schools are reopening, students are not yet allowed to travel in local trains.
Can people who are getting vaccines travel in local trains?
As only health care staff are getting vaccinated at present and as all of them fall under the emergency staff category, they can travel in local trains.
When will local trains be available for all?
No decision in this regard has been taken yet. But as the Maharashtra government is unlocking gradually, it is likely that the services will be open to the general public in the next step after the government reviews the Covid-19 situation of the city following the increase of the number of trains.
Why is the number of trains being increased while no additional passengers are being allowed to travel?
Though no additional category of passengers is allowed to travel in local trains, the footfall has gone up in the past few months as all establishments are on their way to reopening. The number is being ramped up to ensure there is no crowding.
