MUMBAI: A factory in Vasai which manufactures Jaipan mixers and grinders was completely gutted in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday. Although no casualties reported in the incident, the raw material and machines in the factory were destroyed beyond repair, said fire brigade officials. Jaipan factory in Vasai gutted in fire

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) was intimated about the fire by the security guard of the factory at around 6.30am, after which three water tankers and fire engines were rushed to the spot, said fire brigade officials.

The head of the fire department, Dilip Palav, said that it took them over three hours to douse the fire as the flames engulfed all the raw material and machinery as well as appliances that were packed and ready to be shipped out. The value of the gutted material was not known, he said.

Officials from the Waliv police station said they were yet to ascertain the cause of fire. “Since the fire was reported around 6.30am on Tuesday, and there were no workers inside the factory, no injury or death was reported in the incident,” said a police officer. The gate of the factory located in Mamta industrial complex at Kaman in Vasai east remains locked at night.

Police are now recording the statement of the security guard and the owners and workers of the company to ascertain the cause of the fire. “We are trying to find out if the incident was one of arson or mischief,” said the officer.