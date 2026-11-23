Mumbai: A congested railway suburb could soon be reimagined on the lines of Japan’s Sapporo city. The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) is set to develop a 464-hectare township around the under-construction Virar bullet train station, making it the first civic body in Maharashtra to announce such a plan.

An artistic impression of the proposed township inspired by Sapporo’s blend of city and mountains. more less

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The township, being planned with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is expected to turn the area around the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station into a planned urban centre rather than allowing it to grow through unregulated construction.

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VVCMC commissioner Prithviraj BP told HT that the draft Local Area Plan (LAP) had been approved by the civic body’s general body and published to invite suggestions and objections from citizens.

“JICA is assisting us with the planning. Most of the township will be residential. Once the plan is approved, we will undertake infrastructure works, including construction of Development Plan roads. We are also considering the concept of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as compensation,” he said.

The proposed township will cover 464.21 hectares across More, Tulinj, Gokhivare, Bilalpada, Dhaniv and Virar. The draft plan was passed at a special general body meeting of the civic body on November 11, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Residential development will account for the largest share of the proposed land use, with 176.85 hectares (38.10%) earmarked for it. Another 148 hectares (31.88%) comprise existing forest land, which will be retained as green space. Transportation infrastructure will occupy 59.36 hectares (12.79%), while 38.20 hectares (8.23%) will be reserved for commercial use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residential development will account for the largest share of the proposed land use, with 176.85 hectares (38.10%) earmarked for it. Another 148 hectares (31.88%) comprise existing forest land, which will be retained as green space. Transportation infrastructure will occupy 59.36 hectares (12.79%), while 38.20 hectares (8.23%) will be reserved for commercial use. {{/usCountry}}

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The remaining land will be distributed among recreational spaces, public and semi-public facilities, water bodies and public utilities. The plan earmarks 17.81 hectares for recreation, 11.68 hectares for water bodies, 8.91 hectares for public and semi-public use and 3.40 hectares for public utilities.

The township is also expected to address the existing haphazard development in the area. Several illegal buildings and chawls fall within the proposed planning zone. VVCMC officials said eligible structures would be accommodated through cluster redevelopment schemes.

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Fixing Virar’s chaos

Anyone who has tried to reach Virar station by rickshaw knows the problem: the area is so congested that autos struggle to get in. The plan answers this with an Automatic Guideway Transit (AGT) system, similar to the pod taxis coming up at BKC, linked to the proposed Virar-Mira Road metro.

At the centre will be a Central Green Spine, a welcoming gateway for arriving passengers and a meeting place for residents, inspired by Sapporo’s blend of city and mountains. The site has two hills, and officials say the township will have greenery on both sides.

Illegal buildings and chawls in the area will be dealt with through cluster schemes for eligible occupants. Existing temples and mosques stay, as do reservations from the earlier Development Plan.

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The emphasis on greenery is reflected in the land-use plan, which retains 148 hectares of existing forest. Six-metre-wide green buffers have also been proposed along nallahs to protect natural drainage channels and improve stormwater management. With the region receiving heavy rainfall, officials said adequate drainage infrastructure would be essential.

Existing religious establishments, including mandirs and masjids, have been retained wherever considered appropriate. Reservations from the earlier Development Plan have also been carried forward in the proposed layout.

The civic body has estimated the township’s potential population based on the maximum development permissible under the proposed Floor Space Index. Its calculations assume an average residential dwelling size of 93 sq m and commercial occupancy of 15 sq m per person. A 70% consumption factor has been applied to account for the expected utilisation of the proposed development potential.

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Sources said VVCMC had also signed expressions of interest with major developers for developing the area.

Experts weigh in

However, urban planners have cautioned that the success of the ambitious project will depend on whether infrastructure keeps pace with real estate development.

Retired IAS officer T C Benjamin, who played a key role in the formation of VVCMC in 2009 by merging the municipal councils of Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara and Navghar-Manickpur, said the project should focus on improving the lives of existing and future residents.

“A high-speed railway station can transform the geography of a region. But good town planning must transform the lives of its people for the better. Development must be infrastructure-led, not real estate-led. Environmental sustainability should be of prime concern,” he said.

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Landscape architect Reshma Sathe of Green Habitat welcomed the provision for green and recreational spaces, saying it was rare for large areas to be protected in a development plan. She, however, stressed the need for walkable neighbourhoods, pedestrian-friendly green corridors and the use of indigenous plants in gardens and afforestation drives.

Urban affairs expert Manoj Daisaria, former president of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association, said the LAP could unlock residential, commercial and employment opportunities for Vasai-Virar.

Its success, he said, would depend on integrating the bullet train station with local transport, roads, open spaces and social infrastructure to ensure that growth remained transit-oriented and sustainable.

Part of a bigger plan

The township proposal is part of a wider push to develop urban centres around stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. Maharashtra has four stations: Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Virar and Boisar. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is planning townships around the BKC and Boisar stations, while the Thane Municipal Corporation will undertake the development around the Thane station. Sources in the urban development department said the Thane township will be mainly commercial.

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Gujarat, too, is moving ahead with similar plans. An official from its urban development department said the plan for the Surat bullet train station area was ready and tenders had been floated for planning around other stations. The state has three stations in brownfield areas and five in greenfield locations, and has established a dedicated high speed train area planning authority.