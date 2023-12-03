Kalyan bizzman held for killing wife, son due to suspected financial problems

Kalyan: A 45-year-old businessman from Kalyan, who fled after allegedly strangulating and killing his wife, Ashwini Gaikwad, and seven-year-old son Adhiraj in their home on Friday due to suspected financial troubles, was arrested from Sambhaji Nagar on Saturday. HT Image

The accused, Ashwini Gaikwad, owns three toy gift shops and a finance company named Nidhi Research Finance situated at the Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan run from rented premises.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the police, the incident occurred at their house in Om Deepalay Apartment in Rambaug Lane 3 around 1:30 pm. Gaikwad used to quarrel with his wife, and he was under depression which led to the strangulation of his wife and son, said police sources.

After the murder, he called one of his staff members about the murder and instructed him to inform his relative about it before fleeing from the spot.

Upon checking, the staff member found the house locked and informed Gaikwad’s brother, who had a duplicate key. After entering, they found the dead bodies and alerted the police.

The Mahatma Phule police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Rukhmani Bai Hospital for post-mortem.

Pradeep Patil, the investigation Officer, had formed two teams under the instructions of Assistant Commissioner Kalyan Ghete. One team activated the informers and checked the CCTV footage near the locality and another team was working on technical intelligence. They traced Gaikwad and his SUV at Sambhaji Nagar and brought him to Kalyan. He will be produced before court tomorrow.

The family members of Ashwini were not claiming the body for final rites and demanded that strict action be taken against Gaikwad.

Vicky More, brother of Ashwini, blamed his brother-in-law Deepak Gaikwad for the tragedy. “He used to harass her and force her to bring money from her maternal home as he was suffering from financial loss. He threatened dire consequences if his demand was not fulfilled,” he alleged.

Police sources said that the investors were shocked when they heard Gaikwad was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son due to financial loss. It is learnt that investors had invested around ₹80 to 100 crore in the finance company run by Gaikwad and he could not return investors’ money for the last six months. The investors had been visiting his office to inquire about the return on investment.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.