Kalyan resident group organises tankers for water-hit Biwalwadi village
For seventy families struggling with water scarcity in Biwalwadi village, Kasara Ghat, Shahpur Taluka, help from a Kalyan-based resident group came as a major relief.
The villagers used to travel long distances in search of water on a daily basis. The group, Mi Kalyankar, made provision for regular tankers to be sent to these villagers.
“Every year, there is a water shortage during summer as the well goes dry. There is only one well for 70 families in the village. When the group approached us, we explained our ordeal. Now they are sending three water tankers daily and filling the well. We now have sufficient water,” said Rajendra Fodase, a 30-year-old resident of the village.
The organisation did a survey in two villages namely Biwalwadi and Dand, learnt about the problems faced by the villagers and decided to send water tankers.
“The women from our village are forced to walk 1-2km with utensils in search of water and get one utensil full of water for the day. It is that bad here every year,” added Fodase.
Mi Kalyankar took the issue to social media and asked for help from people across Kalyan. In future, the NGO plans to come up with a permanent solution for the water crisis in these villages through rain water harvesting or other possible measures.
“We have now decided to supply water to these villages till June 10. However, there is a need to have a permanent solution to this. We will come up with a solution through inputs from experts. One such solution would be rain water harvesting. At the same time, we will also communicate with the stakeholders to supply water in these villages,” said Nitin Nikam, founder of Mi Kalyankar.
An accountant of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and a resident of Kalyan, Ravindra Kale, made the provision for three water tankers for the village, while several others are coming forward.
“I came to know about the shortage through the organisation and decided to help the villagers. I paid for the tankers and made sure they have water in the well,” said Kale.
-
MBA grad arrested for molesting British national
Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday. The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom. The officers said that Yadav, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him.
-
Navi Mumbai residents demand more security on Palm Beach Road
Residents have raised a demand to beef up security on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai following multiple accidents and illegal activities occurring on the 10km stretch. Even though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the road has adequate CCTV cameras, residents say the service roads and mangrove areas continue to remain unmonitored. The dangers posed by the road and even the service roads were highlighted by a Mumbai-based cyclist group.
-
23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office records. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020.
-
Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots case
Describing a riotous incident during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal violence as a 'well-hatched conspiracy,' a Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the incident. Citing testimony from the one of the witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat described Hussain as 'not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter.'
-
Fraudster dupes two friends of principal I-T commissioner
Police have registered an offence based on a complaint lodged by the principal commissioner of income tax (I-T), alleging that a fraudster hacked into Shukla's WhatsApp account and demanded money from several of his friends, colleagues and relatives, saying the I-T officer was in dire need of money. Two of his friends even transferred ₹50,000 each to the fraudster, he said.
