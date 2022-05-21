Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle

Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning.

A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle. The tanker went off the three-laned road and turned turtle, said an official of the Kasa police station. Galande sustained injuries and is admitted in the Kasa Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Due to the mishap, locals rushed to the spot with cans and other utensils to stock up on edible oil. The Kasa police had a difficult time controlling the mob as the weekend traffic was held up for an hour, said the official.

On Thursday, a liquid ammonia-filled tanker met with an accident near Mendhwan in Dahanu on the Ahmedabad lane and the NDRF, Andheri team rushed to the spot to plug the leak, which held up traffic on both Mumbai and Ahmedabad lanes for eight hours.

In May 1991, around 110 tribals were charred to death and their hutments destroyed when a tanker carrying turpentine oil turned turtle at Mendhwan village on the highway. Local tribals mistook it for kerosene and started to fill in jerry cans and took it to their huts when a man lit a match to smoke a bidi and caught fire.