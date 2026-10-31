Maha forms panel to address concerns over loose edible oil ban

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday issued an order to set up a committee to find ways to enforce the food safety rules on the sale of loose edible oil while simultaneously addressing the concerns of traditional traders and protecting their livelihoods.

The formation of the committee comes two months after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis put on hold an immediate ban on the sale of loose edible oil across the state. (HT Archive)

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The formation of the committee comes two months after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis put on hold an immediate ban on the sale of loose edible oil across the state as mandated by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. It has been asked to submit its report in a month.

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The ‘Loose Edible Oil Sale—Coordination and Policy Committee’ will examine the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 alongside the practical difficulties faced by traditional traders and vendors and suggest policy interventions through which the government can help traders sustain their businesses. The decision is seen as another attempt by the government to provide relief to an industry that has been engaged in the sale of loose edible oil for decades and has a significant presence in both urban and rural areas across Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} The government, however, made it clear that the committee will be advisory in nature and will have no authority to recommend exemptions from the existing laws or regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government, however, made it clear that the committee will be advisory in nature and will have no authority to recommend exemptions from the existing laws or regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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The ban on the sale of loose edible was imposed on August 20 by the FDA in a bid to curb adulteration and protect public health. Mundhe pointed out that the Food Safety and Standard Regulations, 2011 prohibit the sale of loose edible oil in the state but the provision was never implemented. The order also mandated that all cooking oil be henceforth sold in sealed, tamper-evident and properly labelled food-grade packaging, with details, including the source and expiry date, clearly mentioned.

The FDA’s move led to an intense backlash from traders in the edible oil industry where several such businesses have been in operation for generations. The state government was compelled to intervene, and Fadnavis revoked the ban for a year on August 24. Fadnavis also assured the oil traders and businesses that he would formulate a policy to support them to the extent of giving them financial assistance.

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The committee will be headed by the joint commissioner, FDA, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the joint commissioner, FDA, in Amravati serving as a member. Representatives of the Maharashtra Edible Oil Traders Association, the Edible Oil Merchants Association in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the traditional Teli community will also be part of the panel. Food technology experts will be included, while the assistant commissioner, FDA at the department’s headquarters will serve as the member secretary.