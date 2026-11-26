MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to tighten its grip on private aided schools. It has proposed a new law that will empower it to regulate school managements, scrutinise their functioning, enforce accountability and take action against defaulting institutions.
The state cabinet approved the draft Maharashtra Private Aided Schools (Regulation) Bill, 2026, moved by the state school education department on Wednesday. It will now be placed before the state legislature during the upcoming winter session for approval.
The legislation proposes a comprehensive regulatory framework covering nearly every aspect of the functioning of private aided schools, including administration, recruitment, financial management, service conditions and grievance redressal. Among its significant provisions are penalties against errant school managements, the establishment of school tribunals and grievance redressal committees, tighter oversight of recruitment, and provisions governing the closure and transfer of schools.
The proposed legislation is particularly significant, given the scale of the private aided school sector in Maharashtra. These institutions account for approximately 23% of schools in the state, educate nearly 47% of its students and employ around 37% of its teachers.
The government has cited gaps in the existing regulatory framework as the reason for bringing in a separate comprehensive law despite having the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Regulation Act, 1977, its accompanying Rules of 1981, the Secondary Schools Code and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which are used to govern existing private aided schools.{{/usCountry}}
The government has cited gaps in the existing regulatory framework as the reason for bringing in a separate comprehensive law despite having the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Regulation Act, 1977, its accompanying Rules of 1981, the Secondary Schools Code and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which are used to govern existing private aided schools.{{/usCountry}}
The proposed bill comprises around 20 chapters, and seeks to establish clear government powers over the administration and regulation of private aided schools. “It provides for regulatory oversight of school managements, approval for upgrading schools and opening additional divisions, and specific provisions for minority-run private aided institutions. It also addresses the closure of schools, divisions and mediums of instruction as well as the transfer of schools through mutual consent,” stated a release issued by the Chief Ministers’ Office.
Crucially, the bill proposes a framework for taking action against defaulting school managements. Not only this, it has provisions for making financial accountability mandatory through regular accounts and audits. It also envisages the formation of school tribunals and grievance redressal committees to address disputes and complaints.
Teacher recruitment and service conditions is another major focus. The legislation proposes provisions governing the appointment of teaching and non-teaching employees, protecting their service conditions and ensuring transparent, merit-based recruitment. It also provides for special recruitment arrangements in schools where management disputes have affected the appointment of teachers.
The proposed law further seeks to regulate the use of school playgrounds, buildings and other infrastructure outside school hours while introducing uniform procedures for dealing with similar cases across institutions.
“The legislation is intended to improve educational standards, strengthen student safety, ensure accountable school administration and protect the interests of teachers and non-teaching employees,” said a senior school education official. The proposed framework aligns with the RTE Act, 2009, and the National Education Policy, 2020.
Educationist and former minister Anees Ahmed questioned the government’s priorities. “Let the government first discharge its own responsibilities properly,” he said. “It has failed to ensure free and fair examinations with no paper leaks. Government-run schools, including those operated by local self-governing bodies, especially Marathi-medium schools, are steadily declining in number, along with student enrolment. Instead of trying to regulate private schools, which will only open the door to more corruption, the government should focus on addressing its own pressing issues.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
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