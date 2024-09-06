 Maharashtra attracted half of the country's FDI in the first quarter of FY25, says Fadnavis | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Maharashtra attracted half of the country's FDI in the first quarter of FY25, says Fadnavis

BySurendra P Gangan
Sep 06, 2024 01:24 PM IST

DPIIT statistics show that of the ₹1,34,959 crore FDI that flowed into India in the first quarter, Maharashtra claimed the major share, followed by Karnataka

Mumbai: Maharashtra has secured half of India's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra attracted 70,795 crore, or 52.46% of the country's FDI.

Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra attracted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,795 crore. Photo by Sunny Shende
Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra attracted 70,795 crore. Photo by Sunny Shende

The western state significantly outpaced its closest competitor, Karnataka, which received 19,059 crore in FDI during the April-June 2024 period.

DPIIT statistics show that of the 1,34,959 crore FDI that flowed into India in the first quarter, Maharashtra claimed the major share, followed by Karnataka, Delhi ( 10,788 crore), Telangana ( 9,023 crore), and Gujarat ( 8,508 crore).

Investment in Maharashtra has seen a substantial increase compared to the previous two financial years, rising from 118,422 crore in 2022-23 to 125,101 crore in 2023-24.

Fadnavis took to social media platform X to highlight the state's economic success: "In just two years and three months of us being in power, we have brought 314,318 crore's investment, and still the second quarter numbers are yet to be in."

The DPIIT figures further indicate that Maharashtra has attracted FDI totalling 603,224 crore, or $77,573 million, from October 2019 to June 2024. The majority of this investment has been channelled into services, computer software and hardware, and the trading sector.

