Maharashtra attracted half of the country's FDI in the first quarter of FY25, says Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra has secured half of India's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, according to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra attracted ₹70,795 crore, or 52.46% of the country's FDI. Citing the quarterly report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Fadnavis revealed that Maharashtra attracted ₹ 70,795 crore. Photo by Sunny Shende

The western state significantly outpaced its closest competitor, Karnataka, which received ₹19,059 crore in FDI during the April-June 2024 period.

DPIIT statistics show that of the ₹1,34,959 crore FDI that flowed into India in the first quarter, Maharashtra claimed the major share, followed by Karnataka, Delhi ( ₹10,788 crore), Telangana ( ₹9,023 crore), and Gujarat ( ₹8,508 crore).

Investment in Maharashtra has seen a substantial increase compared to the previous two financial years, rising from ₹118,422 crore in 2022-23 to ₹125,101 crore in 2023-24.

Fadnavis took to social media platform X to highlight the state's economic success: "In just two years and three months of us being in power, we have brought ₹314,318 crore's investment, and still the second quarter numbers are yet to be in."

The DPIIT figures further indicate that Maharashtra has attracted FDI totalling ₹603,224 crore, or $77,573 million, from October 2019 to June 2024. The majority of this investment has been channelled into services, computer software and hardware, and the trading sector.